In the two weeks since my last article, the dynamics of how state governments allow individuals to interact have rapidly changed. The word “social distancing” came out of nowhere and will likely be in contention for word of the year in 2020. To be honest, protection of our oldest generation (which some might argue I have joined) is more important than any restrictions that might be put in place to limit our use of the outdoors. In deciding what to do, it is important to understand Idaho has a statewide shelter in place order and Utah’s direction is to avoid nonessential travel.
For me and others of my ilk, getting outside is essential to a positive mental outlook. Right now, the only people we are suppose to closely interact with is our family. The simple rules to follow are that if you go somewhere, go for a day or less, buy what you need before you leave, and do any socialization with people you encounter at a distance. With that said, we can be thankful that Northern Utah and Southeastern Idaho still have outdoor options. The sideboards on these opportunities, however, get narrower on a daily basis.
The biggest recent change has been non-residents can no longer purchase Idaho licenses or tags to fish or hunt until the pandemic has passed. That means Utahns who were planning to drive north to fish or hunt Idaho better have already purchased the requisite paperwork. This is similar to direction in Utah that state parks should only receive visitors from the counties were the state park are located. I had hoped to spend more time at Bear Lake and Willard State Park in the next month but that will have to wait until the restrictions are lifted. Wyoming has taken these requirements to the extreme. If a non-resident wants to enter the state for reasons other than work, they are expected to self-quarantine for 14 days. This makes day trips for recreational reasons difficult.
While each of these states are going about it differently, they are all trying to limit travel and interactions with people from areas where the coronavirus may be more prevalent. Given many of the cases in each of these states were started by visiting skiers, these restrictions can be justified.
Places that used to allow access have now closed their doors. Many National Parks as well as Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management campgrounds are closed. Even with all the open space, with so many people wanting to get outside, the Bonneville, River and Wind Cave trails always have far too many people on them. If you are physically able, take some time and explore new places. With the snowline moving up in elevation, there will be more places open to hiking every day.
There is an activity that does allow people to pursue biota without many restrictions: bird watching. This pursuit is much like hunting and fishing, as people seek out different birds in different areas. Not only can birds be identified by sight, they can be identified by sound. Given decades of firing weapons, I am no longer able to hear sounds in certain ranges. Even with this handicap, I can still hear sandhill cranes, red-breasted nuthatches, ruby crown kinglets and many other species. To learn bird’s visual and audio cues, I use books and recordings. Most people, however, use apps and their phones. For example, there is Merlin Bird from Cornell University and the Audubon Bird Guide. Both these applications are free and aid birders ranging from neophytes to experts. The advantage of birding during the month of April is many species that are only present as they migrate can now be seen. The Bear River Refuge automobile route remains open even if the education center is not. This route is a great path for you and your family to see dozens of species of waterfowl, shorebirds and other avian inhabitants of the marsh.
It can be easy to complain about the restriction’s government have put on individuals. But in the United States alone, this pandemic has infected nearly a half million people, killed over 17,000, put millions out of work, and has placed many small businesses at the risk of bankruptcy. So, if you are lucky enough to be healthy and have the financial flexibility to consider hunting or fishing, this is the time to focus on how to turn lemons in to lemonade rather than to wonder if all the rules make perfect sense.