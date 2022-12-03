Brett Roper

c

Local outdoors columnist

Hunters that use shotguns make at least five decisions before they leave the house to hunt birds. These choices are related to their weapon and include the gauge, action, choke and the size and material of the shot. People often pay little attention to these aspects, settling on one or two combinations for all types of bird hunting.

The choice of gauge comes when you buy a shotgun. One barrel size is described by its caliber, the 410, and the remaining five are gauges; 28, 20, 16, 12, and 10. The larger the number, the smaller diameter the barrel. The most common gauges purchased are the 20 and the 12. The larger diameter 12 gauge has 25% more muzzle energy at the barrel than the 20 gauge. The difference isn’t due to pellet velocity but the ability to deliver a heavier load of shot from the bigger gun. This difference in muzzle energy makes the 12 gauge a more capable choice across a variety of situations.


