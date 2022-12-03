Hunters that use shotguns make at least five decisions before they leave the house to hunt birds. These choices are related to their weapon and include the gauge, action, choke and the size and material of the shot. People often pay little attention to these aspects, settling on one or two combinations for all types of bird hunting.
The choice of gauge comes when you buy a shotgun. One barrel size is described by its caliber, the 410, and the remaining five are gauges; 28, 20, 16, 12, and 10. The larger the number, the smaller diameter the barrel. The most common gauges purchased are the 20 and the 12. The larger diameter 12 gauge has 25% more muzzle energy at the barrel than the 20 gauge. The difference isn’t due to pellet velocity but the ability to deliver a heavier load of shot from the bigger gun. This difference in muzzle energy makes the 12 gauge a more capable choice across a variety of situations.
The exception comes if you’re young, small or older. The 12 gauge does have more power but produces more kick, often termed free recoil. Not all shotguns of the same gauge cause the same jolt to the shoulder. This is called the felt recoil. A gas-operated semi-automatic with a good recoil pad spreads out the kick making it feel less. In many cases a lighter semi-automatic 20 gauge is a better choice for a small-statured person or a hunter that likes to cover lots of territory.
That the majority of scatterguns sold are 12 gauges had a ripple effect during the pandemic. During this period, often the only shells you could buy were in this gauge. Even now, 12- and 20-gauge shells are the only ones consistently found in small-town hardware stores or in your friends’ pockets. This can be important if you accidentally left your shells at home.
There are three popular actions; the semi-automatic, pump, and double barrel. Each works fine in all situations but are better suited for specific endeavors. For example, a semi-automatic is a good choice for hunting forest grouse or chukar. As these birds don’t flush simultaneously when encountered, this action will give you a few extra opportunities when birds come up late. In marshland settings or in inclement weather, a pump or double barrel may be a better choice as they will continue to work even if you happen to drop it in the water. Finally, birds such as Hungarian partridge, pheasant, and bobwhite quail occur in situations where you will seldom get more than two shots off, so a double barrel is sufficient.
The choke of a shotgun describes how quickly the diameter of your shot string changes as it leaves the barrel. An improved choke will have a shot string where most the pellets are in a 30-inch diameter circle at 25 yards while this occurs at 35 yards with a full choke. Until the 1980s, when you bought a shotgun, it came with a fixed choke. Now they are interchangeable. In most situations, the best choke to use is improved. This is because the pattern is the right size to harvest rather than wound a bird at the range most hunters are effective with a shotgun – between 20 and 35 yards. This pattern will be a bit smaller when using steel as these pellets don’t deform, but this choke is still the right choice as the pellets weight less so may require several to bring down a bird. More open hunting situations such as marshes may call for a modified choke and turkeys are best harvested with a full choke.
Now to the proper size and material of the pellet. While non-toxic shot is required for waterfowl, I use this material in most hunts near fields and water. That is because if a bird ingests a lead pellet it can die of lead poisoning. So, limiting the use of lead in areas with lots of hunters is beneficial. Based on many studies, the probability of harvest is similar when using 5 or 6 shot made of lead or bismuth or steel shot sizes 2 and 3. It is best to limit shots to less than 35 yards, but lead and bismuth can be slightly more effective at longer ranges.
I prefer to hunt with a 12 gauge semi-automatic made lighter by a synthetic stock. This improves my satisfaction and helps put food on my table. The best shotgun for you will depend on who you are, your ability and what you want out of a hunting trip. That said, most outings could be slightly improved if you spent some time thinking about matching your gun and shells to the species and setting of your hunt.
