Hooray! Once again, a long wonderful summer is almost over. For me, the end of summer has long been marked by the beginning of bird hunting season. In less than a week you can swing a shotgun over your shoulder and head for the fields and mountains. Forest grouse and mourning dove season opens in Utah on Sept. 1. In Idaho, dove season opens on Sept. 1 but the forest grouse season gets a jumpstart and opens on Aug. 30.
My favorite gamebird to hunt in Northern Utah is the dusky grouse. Despite my affinity for this bird, if you search for articles on this species, there are few to be found. The lack of a following is due to the steepness of the terrain they inhabit and that the portions of states occupied by these grouse have few people. Local hunters often prefer ruffed grouse as these birds can be consistently found in the same wet draws every year. Dusky grouse are less predictable and are rarely found in the same places from one year to the next.
Other than the requirement to climb mountains, dusky grouse habitat in the Bear River Range is ideal for hunters. Early in the season birds are often found in sagebrush flats, chokecherry patches, or in open stands of fir and aspen. Not only are these habitats easy to hunt, they provide wonderful vistas of beautiful landscapes. And that’s now. In three weeks, aspen leaves will be changing colors making grouse hunts feel even more like you’re walking through a painting.
While I haven’t been hiking as much this summer as usual, I have encountered several broods of dusky grouse. Each one had at least eight chicks. This suggests where breeding birds were able to avoid the rains of May, they should have produced large clutches. Last year’s survey of Utah’s bird hunters suggested grouse populations were down a bit. Putting these two pieces of information together indicates dusky grouse populations in 2022 should be about average.
Finding birds early in the season may be difficult as we’ve had considerable late summer rain. Precipitation means grouse don’t have to seek out water and there is an abundance of vegetation, grasshoppers and berries. This scatters dusky grouse over large portions of the mountainside. In years such as this one, hunting behind a good dog is an even bigger advantage than normal.
Given my background in fish and game management, I like to try to make sense of why states choose when they open seasons. For the last couple decades Idaho and Utah have held the date of opening day relatively steady; Idaho moved it up a few days to correspond with the start of bow season while Utah moved it from the first Saturday in September to the first day of this month. These dates were chosen because by that time of year, young grouse can fend for themselves. This is different than the traditional opening day in the Great Lakes and New England states which occurs on the second or third weekend of September. Last year, Washington parted ways with other western states and pushed their season start back to late September.
The concern they had was early season hunters were more likely to harvest breeding females. This concern contradicts the only paper I can find on the subject. Oregon researchers evaluating 28 years of harvest data found the opposite; that adult males were more prone to be killed by hunters than adult females.
But even if this was a valid concern, the best harvest data (collected by USU faculty and students) found only a small percentage of the forest grouse population are harvested by hunters. Therefore, Utah and Idaho have a more defensible rational for the opening of their season than Washington. This choice is important as most forest grouse hunting occurs during the first couple weeks of the season. I’m prone to chase grouse throughout the fall and early winter but the part of the season I enjoy the most is September.
Don’t get me wrong, there is some emerging evidence that forest grouse populations in some regions may be at risk. A recent paper found fires in Arizona and New Mexico may have a negative impact on these birds. The habitat grouse occupy in the Southwest, however, are islands of high elevation forests surrounded by desert. This makes it hard for grouse to disperse to new locations following habitat modification by a large fire. Thankfully this doesn’t apply to our backyard where the mountains are continuous from Cache Valley to Montana.
I hope the upcoming season exceeds your expectations. Shoot straight and have a great year.