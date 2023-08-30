Mountain Goats

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds the public of important safety tips when recreating around mountain goats and other wildlife. Mountain goats are found in high-elevation mountain areas with rugged, rocky alpine terrain.

 Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

In light of several recent reports of dogs being gored and killed by mountain goats on Mount Timpanogos, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants to remind the public of some important safety tips when recreating around mountain goats and other wildlife.

Utah is home to roughly 1,500 mountain goats located across the state. Mountain goats are found in high-elevation mountain areas with rugged, rocky alpine terrain.


