A recent study published by BYU and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources found something hunters already know: that hunting pressure alters the distribution of big game.
This study was conducted throughout the Wasatch Mountain Range of central Utah where 67% of the study area was in public ownership. During the calving season up to 75% of the radio-collared elk were found on public lands. With the start of the archery hunting season in early fall, these animals began to seek out private lands.
By the end of the rifle season, only a quarter of the collared elk remained on public land. Elk then moved back to public land in the winter. An interesting aspect of this research is it suggests elk move to private lands during the hunting season to increase their chance of survival.
The differential use of different types of lands has long been found in ducks and geese. Research has shown waterfowl use areas closed to hunting more on weekends when hunter pressure is highest. Closing areas to hunting doesn’t increase the number of birds a hunter sees each day but does keep more birds in the area. Boat traffic in the fall and winter will scatter birds out of an area and they will be slow to return. During the rest of the year, waterfowl will often move only a couple hundred yards in the presence of a boat. For waterfowl to carry out their migrations they require a mix of private and public lands.
An advantage for waterfowl is many of the most important places on their migratory paths have been purchased and protected through the creation of Wildlife Refuges and state and federal waterfowl production areas. More public lands for waterfowl would be beneficial, but currently there is a sufficient mix of private and public ownership of important waterfowl areas in this region, that everybody who wants to have a successful duck or goose hunt can.
As more data is collected, it is clear most terrestrial animals live in what has been termed a Landscape of Fear. This simply means that where an animal is found not only reflects the availability of high-quality forage but also how many predators can be found there.
In Yellowstone National Park, elk don’t avoid people, they avoid places with cougars, wolves, and bears. Contrast that to the mountains and marshes during hunting season where waterfowl and big game primarily try to avoid hunters.
So how can states better manage game animals? It starts with the large amount of data that come from the cheaper, smaller satellite collars put on everything from grouse to moose. These data permit managers to better understand animal movement.
For example, the longest mule deer migration of 242 miles, occurred in the spring of 2016 and started just east of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and ended three months later in Island Park, Idaho. This suggests that increased co-management among states where animals use both sides of a boarder could help maintain populations and slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Tracking big game movement has shown the issues affecting populations differs depending upon where you are. In one hunt unit the problem may be predation and in another it may be the lack of summer forage.
More private lands are being posted as “No Trespassing.” On these posted lands some intend to privatize hunting opportunities while others are amenity ranches where the owners don’t want any hunting. To address this issue, Montana and Utah provide tags to landowners for additional hunter access. As such programs have been in place in Utah for several decades, it is clear additional approaches will be needed if states want the average hunter to have a greater chance for success.
The ban on trail cameras on private and public lands during the hunting season may be a good first step. In the absence of cameras, hunters on private lands will have to do more walking and maybe this activity will spook some big game animals back onto public lands. Utah may also want to follow Montana’s lead and convene a citizen advisory committee assigned the task of developing strategies to more fairly distribute the harvest of big game.
It is clear most elk, deer, and moose start and spend most of their lives on public lands. It would benefit states in the long run, if a broader mix of hunters had the opportunity to harvest these animals.