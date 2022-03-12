One benefit of teaching Fisheries Management at Utah State University are discussions that start with how to best estimate populations that can end up addressing esoteric questions like ‘what is the most valued sportfish in the United States?’
In my mind, the fight for the American angler’s heart comes down to two competitors: trout and bass. Each of these taxa can be found in 49 states, as there are no trout fisheries in Florida or bass fisheries in Alaska. Black bass are native to much of the country east of the Rocky Mountains. Trout, and I’m talking broadly here to include Pacific trout (e.g., rainbow and cutthroat trout), char (e.g., brook and lake Trout) and Atlantic salmon, historically spanned the northern parts of the nation with lobes extending southward down each coast and the spine of the Rocky Mountains. Despite their apparent equivalence when looking at distributions, most objective evidence would otherwise point to trout as being the most esteemed gamefish.
One simplistic explanation for why trout are so important is they can be caught everywhere, on everything, and by everyone. In the last few months, I’ve watched trout engulf hooks covered by rainbow colored PowerBait as well as fooled by minuscule hooks decorated in a manner that imitates a mayfly. Similarly, I’ve seen them pulled through holes drilled in ice covered reservoirs, take Rapalas trolled behind boats in natural lakes, and snatch egg patterns bouncing along the bottom of rivers. This universality means any angler can pursue trout. Black bass are the favorite target of southeastern anglers. Even in these locations they can be difficult to pursue, as they require specialized baits best employed standing on the front of expensive boats.
Another reason trout are important is tens of millions start their lives in hatcheries. From there they are released to be caught immediately by anglers at First Dam on the Logan River or released as smolts in Idaho’s Salmon River so they can show up after spending a couple years in the ocean to be caught in the Columbia, Snake and Salmon Rivers as steelhead.
Although many anglers have switched to catch-and-release practices, younger and novice anglers target hatchery trout every summer. I still make sure a couple dozen trout each year that started their lives in hatcheries make their last appearance in my frying pan.
States known for trout fishing are those that attract the most out-of-state anglers. Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Montana and Alaska all have large influxes of people coming into these states to fish for trout.
Some blame the 1992 movie, “A River Runs Through It” for increasing the numbers of anglers traveling to the West to fish. This argument makes little sense, as many of the anglers now plying these waters were born after the year this movie hit the theaters.
People come to these states not only to angle for trout but also because of the location — be it the Blackfoot River in Montana, the Teton River of Idaho, or Bear Lake in Utah. The majesty of these backgrounds are hard to come by when fishing for bass.
There are aspects of trout fishing that can be elitist. European Americans have long had a connection to trout fishing as these species are found throughout Europe. More than a century ago, British anglers Halford and Skues were arguing whether it was sporting to catch trout in any way other that casting a dry fly upstream.
Most early books on fishing, like Ray Bergman’s 1945 manuscript titled Trout, were focused on these species. Almost certainly, more books have been written on fly fishing for trout than all other fishing books combined. The current generation of trout anglers generally avoid this elitist attitude; most just want to catch fish in a manner that allows them to explore the outdoors.
The true importance of trout becomes clear when you go to other states where other fish species should reign supreme — but they don’t. Last year I bought my out-of-state South Dakota pheasant hunting license in a fly-fishing shop located in Spearfish. It was nearly identical to the shops you find in Livingston, Montana. This just demonstrates the pull of trout fishing, even in the midwest. The only other groups of anglers with a dedication similar to nomadic trout anglers are those that search for big walleyes in the Great Lakes and professional bass fisherman.
I’ll admit almost all fish can offer a unique angling challenge. Species ranging from carp to crappie all get the neurons moving. But if you forced me and millions of others to choose only one taxa to fish, we would choose trout. Thankfully, that’s a choice we don’t have to make.