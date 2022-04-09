If you are reading this article Saturday morning, April 9, Utah’s limited entry turkey season will be in the process of opening. Idaho’s general season is nearly a week away and Utah’s general season will start the second day of May.
Over the last couple weeks, I have been out looking for turkeys and my non-scientific survey suggests the upcoming season is shaping up to be the same or slightly worse than last year’s. I’ve seen a few birds on public lands but the vast majority of turkeys reside on private property.
A decade ago, turkeys could be consistently found on the publicly managed mountains that bound Cache Valley on the west. The addition of a fall season in this area a few years ago has reduced and redistributed these birds so they are now difficult to find in areas with public access. The last couple years has seen more hunters hunting more days, which has almost certainly reduced the number of toms in the valley.
To be clear, the last 50 years have seen the opportunities to successfully hunt turkeys in Utah and Idaho explode. Went I went to school at USU in the 1980s, I never dreamed of killing a turkey in Cache Valley. In 1982, my first spring in Logan, only 12 turkeys were killed in the state.
By the time I started school at University of Idaho in the early 1990s, I participated in that state’s first general hunts. When I came back to the valley over twenty years ago, there were large populations in Idaho’s portion of the valley. Now there are just as many on Utah’s side.
Both states have enough birds they now have fall seasons in certain areas. Last year, more than 4,000 turkeys were harvested in Utah. Based on the pattern of harvest in these and other states, however, it is likely the total number of turkeys harvested in Utah and Idaho has peaked.
The return of turkeys to the woods of this country is a hunter conservation movement success. Prior to Euro-American settlers, there were around 10 million turkeys in the United States. Due to unregulated harvest, by the early 1900s there were likely only 200,000 birds remaining and they occurred in only 21 of the 39 states to which they were native.
With the implementation of scientific game management, by the mid-1970s turkey populations were back up to 1.4 million. This was the decade the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded. This organization devised novel strategies that hastened the spread and increased turkey populations.
Nationwide, the number of these birds peaked in the early 2000s at around 6.7 million. Turkeys are currently hunted in every state but Alaska. While populations remain high, the last decade has seen numbers decline to 6.2 million birds.
Wildlife managers are concerned and trying to determine the cause of these declines. Several states in the Southeast have seen a 50% reduction in harvest over the last twenty years. To increase turkey numbers some states are shortening seasons and reducing harvest. There is little to suggest the decline is related to hunter harvest but it may be partly due to the presence of hunters.
A portion of the decline in the Southeast can be blamed on a changing climate with more rain, more big rain events (think hurricanes) and more development. Researchers are finding an indirect link between declines in turkey populations and hunter presence. As hunters spend more days in the field, toms are spending less time gobbling. This vocalization is an essential component of the breeding season and is modified by hunter’s presence and their harvest of mature toms. If you’ve spent much time hunting turkeys on public lands, you have seen the pattern; lots of gobbling at the start of the season but as the season progresses, the woods go quiet. Hunter movement also causes hens to occasionally flush from their nests. It is thought these disturbances play a role in the declining productivity of some turkey populations.
This is not happening everywhere in Utah and Idaho. There are still public lands in these states where turkeys gobble throughout the season — just not very often in Cache Valley. Furthermore, the numbers of turkeys in Utah and southern Idaho are declining because of the drought.
What’s becoming clear is the expansion of hunter opportunities that served Utah and Idaho well as turkey populations increased, may not be the same as when bird populations are nearing their carrying capacity. As human populations increase in these states, it may soon be time to start considering if changes in the regulations for these birds are warranted.