Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines optimistic as “feeling or showing hope for the future.” If you have ever sat on a hillside for hours waiting for a deer to appear or trolled a lake all morning hoping a trout will grab your lure, you’re an optimist. Participants in these activities are willing to hike over one more ridge or make another cast even if they’ve been unsuccessful for hours. This positive mindset allows hunters and anglers to have fun in the absence of success and is an important skill for people to learn.
The first blessing hunters and anglers in this country have been given is the presence of professional fish and game managers. These jobs require college degrees and several seasons in the field applying the techniques learned. While many people think college degrees can reduce common sense, that does not apply in situations where you combine book knowledge with time in the field collecting data and a passion for the outdoors. As a result, we have many skilled biologists that understand how to manage populations and set regulations.
While I’ll criticize certain agency decisions, it does not mean their decisions weren’t justified — I just disagreed with their objective. There will never be complete agreement on management goals, such as should we harvest more young deer or fewer old deer. Even with scientific management, fish, game, and land management agencies are bureaucracies so they must respond to political demands. That said, I have never met a state fish and game employee who wasn’t working hard to provide hunters and anglers with more and better opportunities.
Despite disagreements on some policies, the US is the best place in the world to live for the average hunter or angler. If you can legally carry a gun and pass a hunters safety course, you can buy a hunting license. Getting a fishing license has no requirements other than you have to buy one. States set reasonable limits so all that remains is finding a place to hunt or fish. Even this aspect has been addressed as approximately a quarter of this country’s land is public. Furthermore, western and midwestern states have been working hard to increase the number of acres of private lands hunters and anglers can access.
On other continents, there are countries like England where you have the “right to roam.” Although this right allows a person to hike across some private lands without being given permission, you can’t hunt, fish, camp, bicycle or have a dog off a leash. The idea of putting together a do-it-yourself hunt on a continent such as Africa is impossible as you need access and a professional hunter. In the US it is the rare exception (e.g., Dall sheep in Alaska) where a non-resident can’t plan and go on a hunt to another state.
Populations of species such as mule deer, sage grouse and waterfowl may be below average, but much of this is due to drought. There are still plenty of opportunities to pursue forest grouse, elk, partridge and a variety of cold and warm water fish species. The emergence of satellite-based telemetry has improved our understanding of big game movement so in the future we can construct infrastructure in a manner that reduces mortality due to vehicle collisions and other human disturbances.
I know it is passe, but we have these opportunities because we can vote. There are now 23 states, including Utah and Idaho, that have passed laws protecting the right to hunt and fish. On another topic, Senator Mitt Romney recently introduced the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act to fund research intended to understand how to maintain or increase this lake’s water level. Similar decisions to protect the Great Salt Lake were made in Utah’s legislature last year. Next week citizens in Utah’s portion of Cache Valley have the option to pass a measure that protects open space. So, if you haven’t already, take time to acquaint yourself with the people and propositions on the ballot, and vote. No matter what people say, these choices matter and your vote counts.
I’m a person who likes data to influence my decisions. Looking into the future there is lots of evidence suggesting hunters and anglers will continue to have opportunities to engage in these activities. It is easy to get caught up in the negative energy associated with election time. Before you get too far down that rabbit hole, however, is there really another country where you have more options on how you are allowed to live, hunt and fish? I’m optimistic there isn’t.
