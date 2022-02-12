The current drought appears to be on the minds of many Utah legislative representatives. This is confirmed as most of the bills that could affect hunters and anglers are related to water. The right combination of passed laws could lead to better water management, added flexibility to keep additional water in rivers and reaching the Great Salt Lake, and more streams open to being waded by recreationists.
The bill with the greatest potential effect on outdoor enthusiast is Utah House Bill 33. This bill provides a mechanism for current water users to keep water in certain stream channels to provide habitat for fish and wildlife or to maintain the water level of the Great Salt Lake. This bill is a meaningful compromise between economic and environmental outcomes and doesn’t mandate specific actions. Instead, individuals with water rights can enter into long- or short-term contracts to provide additional water in areas with public benefits.
A bill that should improve conditions in the Great Salt Lake is House Bill 157. This bill requires royalties collected from mineral production in this system to be spent on activities that improve water levels in this lake. As the Great Salt Lake produces about 2 million tons of salt annually, these royalties represent a meaningful amount of funding.
An important change for anglers is outlined in House Bill 129. After more than a decade of legal cases related to stream access, this bill provides an administrative process to identify navigable waters in Utah. Once defined as navigable, the public will be able to wade that subset of Utah’s streams. While there are many that wanted a broader stream access ruling, this process will quickly identify stream reaches that will become available for use by the public. I do hope in the long-term that more than just navigable streams can be waded; but this bill is a good step forward in providing anglers with greater access.
The drought has spawned several other bills intended to conserve water. House Bills 95 and 121 are directed at eliminating requirements to plant and maintain lawn or turf.
The reduction of lawns may take some getting use to, but there are visually pleasing ways to xeriscape a yard.
House Bill 115 tries to reduce the amount of water loss due to leaks and aging infrastructure. Repairing water delivery systems always makes sense, the drought just made it a more important aspect of water conservation.
Senate Bills 89 and 110 are about setting and achieving water conservation goals. House Bill 242 requires the metering of secondary water. If Utah is going to meet its water conservation goals, metering will be necessary. The difficultly is developing an approach that treats large and small water providers fairly. This bill may not yet be at a point that achieves that goal.
In addition to water related bills there is other proposed legislation that could affect hunters and anglers.
Utah House Bill 62 codifies provisions related to payments to farmers in situations where big game caused damage to cultivated crops, livestock forage, fences, or irrigation equipment. While I have always considered crop damage by wildlife as part of farming, this bill is a compromise and assures the payment is limited to the cost of the damage.
When I saw Utah Senate Bill 68 addressed hunter and angler trespassing, I was fearful this bill would mimic Idaho’s recent law on the subject. Thankfully, it did not. It simply “imposes liability for civil damages against a person who is convicted of criminal trespass or of entering on private land, without permission, while hunting or fishing.”
While I’m against Idaho’s penalty that can keep someone from hunting or fishing nationwide because they trespassed, I do support making trespassers pay for any damage they caused while on private lands.
The final bill I will cover that has ramifications to sportsmen and women is Idaho’s House Bill 456. If passed into law it would raise the non-resident cost of an invasive species boat permit from $30 to $85. An additional $70 would be tacked on to boats 21 feet or longer that has one or more ballast tanks. On the positive side, cost of these permits for resident motor boats drops from $10 to $5 and the fee is eliminated for most non-motorized boats.
This year’s bills will cause many short-term changes that few outdoor enthusiasts will notice. Over the long-term, however, conservation of water will foster hunting and fishing opportunities that may otherwise disappear.