Looking out the window over the last week, it is hard to remember Utah’s limited-entry turkey season opens today and Idaho’s general season starts next weekend.
Having hunted turkey in these two states for the last 30 years, I’ve been out when patches of snow were on the ground, but it will be nothing like what we will see this month. The deep snow on the valley floor means tactics will have to change if you want to harvest a turkey.
Most birds are still in big flocks closer to their wintering grounds than they are to their nesting areas. That means many are still on private lands with birds just now starting to enter public land. Hens are more concerned with finding food than mating.
This is true despite the males gobbling and displaying around them. Until more ground is snow-free, groups of turkeys will limit their daily travel. For the next week or two this will make it difficult for a hunter to set up and call a tom away from a large flock of hens.
I remember the first time I hunted turkeys with considerable snow on the ground. I’d located a couple of toms gobbling in a tree before dawn, chose what appeared to be an open path and sat down and started calling.
The birds flew down from the tree, landed 100 yards away, and headed in my direction. When they were just out of sight, they hung up and wouldn’t come any closer.
After 15 minutes these birds lost interest in my call and wandered off looking for other hens. Eventually I got up and walked over to where they had stalled out and found a snowdrift had blocked their path.
As the season opens there will be few flocks of actively mating turkeys, as there are few locations where hens could successfully lay eggs. The snow surrounding occupied habitats will make it difficult to get set up without being detected — especially if it is along a field edge or you have to cross a sagebrush flat.
A white background is an easy pattern for clothing to imitate, but snow makes it hard to escape detection when on the move. Hiking across snow is tiring and can be loud.
These issues won’t keep people from heading to the field on opening day. I had a limited entry permit last year in Utah, and all I can say is it was a zoo. Twelve inches of snow will just make that worse. Having hunters tromp around in snow spooking clusters of turkeys multiple times before they get a chance to mate will cause them to be more cautious and quieter as the season progresses.
April turkey hunting will be about avoiding snow and finding responsive birds. This will be complicated by limited access. Remember the state’s Wildlife Management Areas are closed until the end of the month.
With so much snow, many roads will be closed or not drivable until late April. When the snow starts to melt, normally small streams could become raging torrents difficult to cross in vehicles and by foot. So be careful when you go out and let your family know where you’re headed.
One concern people have after a severe winter is how it will affect turkey populations. Let’s be clear, turkeys do not respond to long winters like deer. Instead, flocks of these birds are often found mixed among cattle being fed by ranchers during winter.
While this can be irksome to farmers, this relationship means these birds have a good chance of survival even during a bad winter. While numbers may be down a little, they have not suffered the same fate as deer populations.
One benefit, especially for a person that purchases a Utah general permit, is low early season success may provide more chances when the general hunt comes in May. The deep snow can also be an excuse to travel. I plan on heading to northern Idaho in the next month.
Others might go the other direction, towards southern Utah, where you could spend time turkey hunting in the morning and afternoons and fishing the rest of the day.
The snow may be problematic, but it provides opportunities. The biggest lesson I’ve learned this year is patience. Spring will come; it may even show up next week.
Brett Roper is a contributing writer for The Herald Journal focusing on outdoor topics. He lives in Logan and can be reached at roperguth@gmail.com.
