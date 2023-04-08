Turkey shoot

The author’s son a few years ago with a turkey harvested while some snow remained on the ground.

 Photo courtesy of Brett Roper

Looking out the window over the last week, it is hard to remember Utah’s limited-entry turkey season opens today and Idaho’s general season starts next weekend.

Having hunted turkey in these two states for the last 30 years, I’ve been out when patches of snow were on the ground, but it will be nothing like what we will see this month. The deep snow on the valley floor means tactics will have to change if you want to harvest a turkey.


