SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of State Parks says that Laurie Backus has accepted a new role as the deputy director of operations, adding to her 23-year career.
Backus fills the position left open by Dave Harris, who recently retired after more than 30 years of service.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, Backus graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in parks, recreation, and tourism. After a short stint working with the U.S. Forest Service, she was hired on as a law enforcement park ranger at Wasatch Mountain State Park. Since then, she has risen through the ranks and has served as assistant region manager, Jordanelle State Park manager, and most recently the north region manager.
“Laurie brings a wealth of knowledge to our leadership team,” Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “She has experience working at some of the busiest and most successful parks in our system. Her can-do attitude and willingness to help others succeed will benefit our parks, employees, and visitors for years to come.”
The deputy director of operations serves on the division’s core leadership team out of the Utah State Parks headquarters in Salt Lake City. This role is vital in ensuring Utah’s state parks are managed effectively and efficiently.
“I’m so excited to be taking on this new adventure,” she said. “I look forward to continuing a career I love and will do my part in helping make our parks stronger than ever.”
Backus’s passion for the outdoors doesn’t end after her workday. She currently lives in Heber Valley area with her family and enjoys spending her free time horseback riding, shooting outdoor photography, kayaking, and caring for her numerous animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.