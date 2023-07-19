hjnstock-Your News Now

A 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison this week near the Lake Lodge cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone at Yellowstone National Park. The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to the National Forest Service, the woman was walking with another individual in a field in front of Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing the animals, the visitors turned to walk away but one of the bison charged and gored the woman.


