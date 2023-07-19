A 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison this week near the Lake Lodge cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone at Yellowstone National Park. The incident happened on Tuesday.
According to the National Forest Service, the woman was walking with another individual in a field in front of Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing the animals, the visitors turned to walk away but one of the bison charged and gored the woman.
The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to the Forest Service.
The Forest Service said it is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged. The incident remains under investigation, noting the last reported incident of a goring at the park occurred on June 28, 2022.
The Forest Service reminds visitors that approaching wildlife at Yellowstone can be dangerous and to give plenty of space.
“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” the Forst Service advised. "Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and get at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity."
The Forest Service said that bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, or rut, which is from about mid-July through mid-August.
"Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time," the Forest Service said. "Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.