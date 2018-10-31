The Food Safety Modernization Act, passed by congress in 2015, is a major reform to food laws. Those who raise produce are learning that it is very far reaching. This congressional act mandated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) create a rule regarding farm food safety. The FDA took that directive seriously, some say too earnestly. The Produce Safety rule establishes science-based minimum standards for the safe growing, harvesting, packing and holding of fruits and vegetables grown for human consumption. The final rule went into effect January 26, 2016.
Among other things, this legislation requires the FDA to conduct regular inspections of all farms and facilities that grow and market produce. The Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption — or the “Produce Safety Rule” for short — was released by the FDA in 2015. Some parts of the rule will seem very familiar to anyone who has experience with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), but other parts are very new.
The FDA has worked with multiple partners to create educational materials and programs that will help growers be ready for their inspections. This includes the creation of official training materials and the On-Farm Readiness Review program. They also awarded funds to most states to create state-specific programs, educational materials, websites, or hire additional inspectors or educators.
The FDA has given each state the opportunity to apply for funding to help their growers in preparation for the rollout of the Produce Safety Rule. In Utah the money was used to hire David Call to help educate growers as the rule is implemented. David Call — who can be reached by calling 435-797-0184 — is the point of contact for the Produce Safety Rule. He can come to your farm in an educational role and help find solutions to problems without the worry of those problems being reported to regulation officials.
Training opportunities were developed by the Produce Safety Alliance, affiliated with Cornell University. The FDA paid for a training course to be developed so that produce farmers could learn about the rule before they are inspected. Depending on the size and type of farm, these trainings may be required for produce farmers to attend. Such a course, co-sponsored by USU Extension and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, will be offered November 13 at the Bridgerland Technical College Campus, at 325 W 1100 South, Brigham City. The training will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. A $15 registration fee includes training materials, refreshments and lunch. All produce farms are encouraged to attend the training, even if they think the rule does not completely apply to them.
Among other things, the training will help prepare growers for “On Farm Readiness Reviews” (OFRR). These are previews for what a FDA inspector will be looking for when visiting a produce farm. Someone who has already been trained on the produce safety rule will visit a farm, evaluate current farming practices and help the grower understand the direct application of the rule on their farm. These trial inspections and visits are free and are for the growers benefit.
These “trial runs” will help growers identify issues that inspectors may question when they come to their farm. The person performing the review will ask to see many of the same documents and practices the inspector will ask to see. Then they will help the grower interpret the rules so they can be prepared when the inspector actually comes. These trial runs are not inspections, but are one-on-one educational opportunities. If a grower does well in an OFRR it does not guarantee they will pass an official inspection. But it is another avenue that the FDA has put in place to precede their inspectors so that produce growers can be ready. It goes without saying that growers who elect to participate in an OFRR will be more prepared for an FDA inspection.
The first major compliance date for large farms began in January 2018. The FDA has announced that routine inspections associated with the Produce Safety rule will not begin until the spring of 2019. This will allow time for more training, technical assistance and planning for growers who are seriously attempting to meet all expectations.
There is a large amount of information on the internet to help growers understand and prepare for the coming rule. A Google search of “Produce Safety Alliance” or a tour of websites maintained by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and USU Extension will be helpful. There are also other sites affiliated with the Produce Safety Alliance to help with materials and understanding.
Participants must preregister for the training at Brigham City. A phone call to David Call (435-797-0184) or visit the website, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/produce-safety-alliance-grower-training-november-13th-2018-tickets-50877887130, to get registered.