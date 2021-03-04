Gov. Spencer Cox announced Cache County is moving to “Moderate” in the Utah’s COVID-19 transmission index on Thursday.
This is the first time the county’s transmission risk has been downgraded since it was labeled a “High” risk area in October. Cache joined Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Sanpete and Wasatch in the move for a total of 13 “Moderate” counties — “some of which have been in 'High risk' since the transmission risk system began,” Cox said in his weekly COVID-19 update.
“It means 2.2 million Utahns now live in 'Moderate' transmission counties,” the governor said. “In fact, 95% of the economy has been open for some time. … The important thing is there are no restrictions in gatherings in ‘Moderate’ … so long as they are wearing masks.”
