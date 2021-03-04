Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Cache County is moving to “Moderate” in the Utah’s COVID-19 transmission index on Thursday.

This is the first time the county’s transmission risk has been downgraded since it was labeled a “High” risk area in October. Cache joined Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Sanpete and Wasatch in the move for a total of 13 “Moderate” counties — “some of which have been in 'High risk' since the transmission risk system began,” Cox said in his weekly COVID-19 update.

“It means 2.2 million Utahns now live in 'Moderate' transmission counties,” the governor said. “In fact, 95% of the economy has been open for some time. … The important thing is there are no restrictions in gatherings in ‘Moderate’ … so long as they are wearing masks.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.