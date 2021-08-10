Cache County chief civil deputy John Luthy has been selected as the new Cache County attorney.
Luthy was voted into the position by a majority vote by the Cache County Council during its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Prior to the appointment, each candidate addressed the council with reasons why they should be chosen for the position.
Luthy, the last to address the council after a random drawing of names, spoke to his family’s history in Cache Valley and his return to the area after weighing a “dream position of criminal appellate work in Salt Lake City” and general practice in Cache County.
“We chose Cache Valley, and I haven’t looked back,” Luthy said.
Luthy told the council he was excited about the prospect of taking a step back into criminal work, while also looking toward the future of Cache Valley.
“Tonight, I hope that you and others can feel of my commitment to my deep Cache Valley roots, and to the important criminal prosecution work of the County Attorney’s Office,” Luthy said. “I hope tonight that you can feel of my appreciation for, one, the importance of careful planning for the inevitable growth that will continue to happen here in the valley and, two, for the responsibility to exercise the powers of elective office, the County Attorney’s Office, with wisdom and humility.”
The appointment of Luthy fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former County Attorney James Swink in July. Swink had served as the county attorney for 12 years before stepping away from the position on July 5.
Luthy will be formally sworn in on Wednesday by Judge Brian Cannell at the Cache County Historic Courthouse at 12:30 p.m.