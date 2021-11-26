After reviewing a music video about racism shown at an assembly at Sky View High School on Tuesday, the Cache County School District has deemed it inappropriate.
“I think the video ended up being more divisive than it was unifying,” district spokesman Tim Smith said. “I don’t think we can defend the video as being something that was what the intent of the assembly was for the school.”
‘Divisive rather than unifying’
The country music video in question, ”400 Years,” is by Gregory S. Miller. The song’s overall message is that there’s a 400-year history of anti-Black discrimination in the United States and that the singer is determined not to use whatever privilege he has to avoid difficult conversations about racism. The video accompanying the song depicts Black victims of racial violence, including dramatized footage of bullying and discriminatory policing, as well as historical footage from the Civil Rights Era. More recent body cam footage of other police officers watching as Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck, an act that lead to Floyd’s death, is also included.
Smith said if the assembly’s aim was to “help people understand one another and have mutual respect,” it didn’t accomplish that with some who’ve viewed it.
When asked specifically what the district found indefensible about the video, Smith said: “I think it’s the way that it portrays race relations, and the way it portrays police officers, and it’s kind of a one-sided portrayal. And I think that was concerning to us on the video, that that became a little bit divisive rather than unifying.”
The video on Miller’s YouTube account is currently flagged as an “Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines).” The Herald Journal couldn’t determine whether the video was flagged before it was shown at the assembly, or if YouTube users flagged it after the local controversy arose. Smith said it’s his understanding that the warning didn’t play with the video at the assembly.
“Obviously, in hindsight, we wish the video had been reviewed,” Smith said. “I think the principal wishes the video had been reviewed ahead of time.”
While many in the conversation were offended by the video’s portrayal of white people and police, activists have long criticized the idea that Black people and other minorities should take pains to share their experiences in a way that won’t cause offense, a phenomenon they refer to as tone-policing.
“Imagine if you will, experiencing an act of violence and then being asked to talk about what you experienced without expressing any strong emotions,” wrote author Layla F. Saad in 2020. “This is clearly inhumane. To be human is to feel.”
Social media fallout
Controversy erupted online soon after the assembly, with some parents saying the school was trying to shame white children, and several others pushing back, saying conversations about anti-Black racism need to happen and defensiveness isn’t adding to the conversation.
“I feel like I … literally just asked a question, like ‘Does anybody have any information?’ and poof,” the arguments began, said Brandy Baker-Gillespie, who asked if anybody had heard more information about Tuesday’s assembly on local Facebook page Cache 411. “So it was quite interesting.”
Baker-Gillespie said while she’s still seeking more information about the rest of the assembly, she’s viewed “400 Years” and can see how it might not have been well-received by students at the assembly or by the parents who found out about it afterward.
“There could have been ways that were more positive to approach this issue than to say, ‘Here, watch this video that is only showing diversity between two races,’” Baker-Gillespie said. “Which is exactly what it was, and I think that furthers the problem.”
Baker-Gillespie grew up in a foster home in Iowa, and some of her siblings were African-American, and even after watching the music video “400 Years” herself said she felt the message that came across was that white people aren’t capable of sympathizing with African-Americans.
“I would’ve been sad if somebody told my foster sister who I still very much consider my sister, ‘I’m sorry that you’re darker-complected so be prepared to be oppressed, and your sister over here who’s white or pigmentally challenged that you grew up with will never understand because she’s white, she is incapable of being empathetic,’” Baker-Gillespie said of the music video. “I feel like that may not have been intended to be the message, but it seems like that’s the way it was delivered.”
New wrinkles
Through the social media fallout, a few other details about the assembly emerged:
— The assembly’s speaker was Jackie Thompson, an African-American educator recently hired as assistant superintendent in Davis School District. Thompson worked as the district’s director of education equity for several years before retiring in 2018. The district hired her back out of retirement in recent weeks, following the suicide death of a 10-year-old autistic Black girl whose mother said she was bullied often at her elementary school in the district.
— Tuesday’s assembly came roughly a month after an incident at Sky View in which a student wearing blackface stood on-stage with other students in costume during a Halloween assembly.
— At one session of the assembly, a student somehow gained control of the microphone, stating that God made all people equal and the anti-racism approach taught by the assembly was morally wrong. Several students could be heard to cheer the boy’s remarks, with a few others jeering him or saying “f- — you.”
— According to multiple student accounts, tensions were so high that some people in the auditorium were afraid that fights were going to break out. Some students said they overheard others using the N-word and other slurs.
To Katy Shoemaker, a mother of three students in the district, the issue was that a student had worn blackface in a school assembly and there had been other instances of anti-Black bullying, and some parents jumped to defensiveness instead of listening to the experiences of people who’d been hurt.
“Saying that it’s calling all whites racist is just closing your ears, closing your eyes and putting your head in the sand and not listening to the conversation,” Shoemaker said.
Baker-Gillespie said she’d also heard the theory that the assembly was a response to the blackface incident, and that in the course of the conversation someone connected to that student said the student was punished for idolizing a Black athlete and told that’s not something he’s allowed to do as a white person.
“If his attempt was to do that, then … shame on us, because what we really should have done was pull him aside and said, ‘Great that you’re trying to do this, maybe this is how we could do it better.’ To not make him feel shameful for doing that,” she said. “Now if he was doing it maliciously, then that’s something different, and it should’ve been dealt with swiftly, it should’ve been dealt with harshly.”
By press time Friday, the school’s principal hadn’t responded to a request for comment from The Herald Journal, so the paper could not determine whether that student had been reprimanded, and if so what for, or whether the incident had anything to do with Tuesday’s assembly. Reporters confirmed from cell phone footage from multiple sources that a student stood on the auditorium’s stage during an assembly with his face painted brown.
“I’m appalled that he lasted as long as he did, that he made it all day in blackface,” Shoemaker said. “That is shocking to me.”
Unscheduled remarks
On Tuesday, another student made his way onto Sky View’s auditorium stage.
According to cell phone footage from inside the auditorium reviewed by The Herald Journal, the student used the microphone to denounce the music video’s message that white privilege exists and that it shouldn’t be used to avoid uncomfortable conversations about anti-Black discrimination.
“God, in his eyes, he believes that everyone is equal; he sees everyone by their deeds, not by how they look or such,” the boy said as Thompson and a man, believed to be the school’s assistant principal, repeatedly motioned for him to hand the microphone back but let him continue speaking. “… There is no such thing as privilege above one another. We are all created equal. … We need to stop all of this.”
Then Thompson spoke to the boy off-microphone for a moment, and the assistant principal took the microphone from him.
“Students, you know what?” Thompson said as the boy walked off-stage with the assistant principal. “I value every student voice, and the student that came up to express himself, I value and respect him, as well. And he is right, we are all God’s children and we should not be treated differently based on that.”
Different approaches
While several parents expressed the desire to see the rest of the assembly’s content, Smith said because it was a live, unrecorded presentation, it’s not possible now to review the entire thing.
Several parents of various viewpoints called for further conversations on the topic of racism — and, for some, on whether the way racism was addressed at the assembly was an attack on white Americans.
Baker-Gillespie said she would have preferred — instead of an assembly based specifically on the history of anti-Black discrimination in the United States — an approach developing empathy and awareness by learning about more cultures, mentioning other forms of discrimination in the assembly, or having classes research other cultures beforehand and give presentations on those. She said she’d like to review security footage at the high school to see whether students were ever at risk during the assembly, because many had felt threatened and like they weren’t allowed to leave the room.
Although Shoemaker disagreed in many regards with those who took offense with the assembly, she also believes material like it should be made more available to parents.
“School assemblies are great,” she said, “but it’s the parents who need to be in those seats, and it’s the parents who need to hear what these children are going through.”
The student who made it onto the stage during Tuesday’s assembly must have heard his defenses against anti-racism at home, Shoemaker said, and the parents of the student wearing blackface at the Halloween assembly must at least have had an opportunity to stop him on the way out the door that day. Students are learning attitudes from their parents that leads to bullying and other harmful incidents, she said, and when someone tries to broach the issue it’s met with denial.
“That’s the hard part for me, is that the parents seem to be so hardened to what is happening to the children in schools that they won’t acknowledge it at home,” Shoemaker said. “That they are starting the issue. That we are the root of all of this.”
Shoemaker said she’d like to see productive conversations where parents are made aware of incidents of bullying — made aware that a student had worn blackface during the Halloween assembly, or that students at Tuesday’s assembly had used the N-word while Thompson was speaking.
“I would love to see an auditorium full of parents with two panels with the district heads, with principals, with support staff, with counselors, with students who have dealt with this. With students of color who are saying I was called X, Y, Z. I was called the N-word,” Shoemaker said.
Her hopes aren’t too high, though.
“It’s difficult because that starts with everyone coming from a place of respect and openmindedness and wanting to listen,” she said, “and I feel like maybe that’s hard for some people when their first response is ‘They’re just going to tell that I’m racist because I’m white.’”
Smith said the district is dedicated to continuing to gather input from parents. He believes Sky View’s principal is working on a letter sharing more information with parents.
When contacted by The Herald Journal for comment, assembly presenter Jackie Thompson said she would contact the school about the issue first. She did not call back by press time Friday, but if she shares further information about her presentation, The Herald Journal may include it in a follow-up article.