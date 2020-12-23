Firefighters responded to a fire at a detached garage in Amalga on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 1:05 p.m. Wednesday with flames 20 feet high about 20 feet away from a home at 6285 N. and 2400 West, according to emergency scanner traffic. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene, minutes later, said the structure was fully involved. A column of black smoke could be seen from across the valley.
Crews had knocked down the largest flames in the garage by about 1:25 p.m. and began checking the nearby house to see whether the fire had spread.
First responders believed no one to be in the garage, according to scanner traffic. Rocky Mountain Power crews were called to address downed power lines at the scene.
