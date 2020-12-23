Firefighters responded to a fire at a detached shed in Amalga on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 1:05 p.m. Wednesday with flames 20 feet high about 20 feet away from a home at 6285 N. and 2400 West, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews had knocked down the largest flames in the shed by about 1:25 p.m. and began checking the nearby house to see whether the fire had spread.
No one was in the shed by the time first responders arrived. Rocky Mountain Power crews were called to address downed power lines at the scene.
Smithfield Fire Chief Jay Downs said fire crews from Smithfield, Richmond, Trenton and Logan responded to the fire.
Downs said a passerby initially noticed a small smolder in the shed. By the time the man turned around, Downs said the flames had progressed into a blaze that fully engulfed the shed. Flames touched the tops of nearby trees and a column of black smoke could be seen across the valley.
“The shed was fully involved when we arrived on scene,” Downs said. “There were 20 foot flames.”
Firefighters peeled off a portion of the home’s siding in effort to protect the house, Downs said, and the home didn’t immediately appear to have any severe damage. There were no injuries reported during the incident.
Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the extent of the damage wasn’t certain, Downs said he didn’t believe the family would be displaced from their home over the holiday season.
“I think they’ll be OK,” Downs said.