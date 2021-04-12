Local agencies have coordinated disposal sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The drive-through collection sites will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the North Logan City Library and the south Logan Walmart. The effort is a collaboration among the Logan and North Park police departments as well as the Northern Utah Substance Abuse Prevention Team and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
All prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications will be accepted, along with vape paraphernalia as long as the batteries have been removed. Needles and syringes will not be accepted.
“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” states Logan City Lt. Shand Nazer, also a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention Team, in a press release. “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities.”
Outside of the Take Back Day, year-round dropoff locations can be found at knowyourscript.org.
More information about the Northern Utah Substance Abuse Prevention Team is available at utahprevention.org.