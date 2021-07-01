Fishing limits for Wellsville Reservoir, Skylar's Pond and Garden City Pond were increased Thursday, along with 54 other community fishing ponds in Utah.
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, this increased limit will remain in effect until Aug. 31. These limits were put in effect in anticipation of fish die-off because of the extreme drought conditions and low-water levels in Utah.
At the 57 community fishing ponds, fishers can keep up to four fish as long as two of the fish are trout.
"Community fisheries are small ponds, and we anticipate that temperatures in these ponds this summer will exceed the maximum temperature tolerated by trout," DWR’s sportfish coordinator Randy Oplinger said. "The intent of this regulation change is to provide anglers the opportunity to harvest and use additional fish before any potential fish loss."
Other reservoir fishing limits were relaxed Thursday. At Vernon Reservoir, Lower Bowns Reservoir, Middle Kents Lake and Puffer Lake, the limit was increased to eight trout. At Minersville Reservoir, the restrictions on bait and the size of trout a fisher can keep were removed.
Unlike the community ponds, these changes will remain in effect until October 2021.
"This summer, we are anticipating very low water levels at Minersville Reservoir and are expecting it to kill some fish. There is a conservation pool at Minersville, but it can't sustain the current amount of fish in the reservoir,” Oplinger said. “This temporary regulation change is intended to protect the fishery and prevent a total fish loss, so the fishery can recover more quickly when drought conditions subside."
This is the second round of increased fishing limits from the DWR this year. The first was in May and relaxed limits at 10 waterbodies in Utah, which are Blacksmith Fork River, Forsyth Reservoir, Gunlock Reservoir, Koosharem Reservoir, Lower Enterprise Reservoir, Otter Creek Reservoir, Tropic Reservoir, Upper Enterprise Reservoir, Wide Hollow Reservoir, and Yuba Reservoir.
The daily limit for the Blacksmith Fork River was changed to allow fishers to keep eight trout regardless of size and kind.
Other rules in the DWR’s fishing guidebook have not changed.