In-person attendance at this year's TEDxUSU microlecture event will be "very limited" due to coronavirus restrictions, but organizers are inviting everyone to participate through its free, live webcast.
The series of short lectures will be livestreamed from 6-8 p.m. Friday on the event's website.
“Unity” is the theme of the event, which will feature eight speakers from a broad range of disciplines.
“TEDxUSU Unity aims to provide unique and diverse perspectives on the underlying unity present in our daily lives,” said USU Science Senator Noah Braeger, coordinator of the event. “Our speakers will describe how developments in their various fields can increase our capacity to find and promote unity.”
Hosted by the Utah State University Student Association and USU Student Involvement and Leadership, TEDxUSU 2021 is an independently organized TED event.
Featured speakers for the event include a mix of USU notables, along with guests from beyond Cache Valley and Utah.
Presenters are Salt Lake City-based musician Jay Warren and Texas A&M University designer Michael Green, along with Utah State scholars, river scientist Patrick Belmont, mathematician Andreas Malmendier, sociologist Marisela Martinez-Cola, political scientist Jeannie Johnson, landscape architect Keun Park and business communicator Lianne Wappett.
Tickets for the live event, to be held in the Daines Concert Hall, quickly sold out. However, tickets remain available for the virtual watch party in the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall.
“Because of safety restrictions, our in-person capacity was very limited, but we’re pleased to welcome a limitless virtual audience,” Braeger said. “We have an outstanding collection of speakers and we hope everyone will join us.”
To watch the webcast at 6-8 p.m. Friday or for more information, including speaker descriptions, visit https://tedxusu.netlify.app.