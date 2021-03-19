Logan curbside green waste collection will begin weekly collection on Monday.
The city is asking residents to not overfill cans or place materials on the ground outside of cans. Residents can sign up to have a green can at their home for an extra $5 a month by calling (435)716-9755.
Logan will also deliver containers and open the green waste drop sites throughout the county on March 22. A list of sites is available on the city’s website: https://www.loganutah.org/government/departments/environmental/recycling/recycling_drop_sites.php.
Drop sites are serviced regularly throughout the season, and the city asks residents not to overfill or leave green waste beside containers. If the container is full, please try again later or bring the materials directly to the green waste facility at the Logan Landfill, 200 North and 1400 West in Logan, for free.
Green waste cans and drop sites are designed for green waste materials only, including: grass, leaves, small branches, and general yard waste less than 4 feet in length. No garbage, rocks, dirt or pet waste are allowed.
For more info, visit www.loganutah.org or call (435)716-9755.