All City of Logan offices, the Logan Library, Landfill and Transfer Station, and Community Recreation Center will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will not be collected. The majority of Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Limited areas with regular collection on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, may experience a service delay of up to one day.
Residents are asked to have all cans to the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday as normal driving routes may not be followed. Commercial garbage and recycling routes will remain unchanged.
The Logan Aquatic Center will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, and be open on Memorial Day.
For general information about holiday closures, please call (435) 716-9000 or check the holiday closures web page here: https://www.loganutah.org/2021_holiday_closures/index.php.