The City of Logan Parks and Recreation Department has cancelled the 2021 Junior Jazz youth basketball program slated to start Jan. 2 at the Logan Community Recreation Center due to continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Program staff were monitoring local conditions, reaching out to other communities, and evaluating steps necessary to safeguard the public’s health during games and practices before making the difficult decision to cancel the program.
Refunds will be processed and mailed out to all who registered. Due to the high volume of refunds, please allow 4-6 weeks for checks to be processed. As a courtesy, each registered participant and volunteer coach will receive a sporty Utah Jazz T-shirt. Dates and times to receive a T-shirt will be published soon.
Prior to the coronavirus, the Logan Junior Jazz program served approximately 1,200 participants between 1st and 12th grade, both girls and boys, using as many as seven indoor basketball courts at once, on the hour, for 10 hours, every Saturday between January and mid-March.
If you would like more information about the Logan Parks and Recreation Department, please call (435) 716-9250 or visit pr.loganutah.org.