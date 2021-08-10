Logan mayoral primary preliminary results: Daines in strong lead, Jones in 2nd Aug 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The unofficial results for the primary election for Logan's mayor have current Mayor Holly Daines and Dee Jones in the lead.As of Tuesday evening, Daines had 3,163 votes, Jones had 1,531 votes, and Lowell Huber had 184 votes. The general election will take place Nov. 2 with Daines and Jones on the ballot, as well as Amy Anderson, Ernesto Lopez and Keegan Garrity on the ballot for Municipal Council positions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jones Vote Holly Daines Politics Primary Election General Election Mayor Dee Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you