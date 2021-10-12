Logan schools cancelled classes and Cache County schools set a 2-hour delayed start Tuesday following damage and power outages from wet overnight snow clinging to tree branches.
Cache's decision meant buses would arrive 2 hours later, and a.m. kindergarten and preschool were cancelled for Tuesday but p.m. classes were expected to follow a normal schedule.
Classes were cancelled altogether in Logan City School District shortly before 9 a.m. Hours earlier, the district anticipated at least a delayed start, but continued power outages led to the decision to cancel Tuesday classes and take a to-be-announced make-up day later in the year.
Spring Creek Middle and Ridgeline High also cancelled Tuesday classes, Cache County School District announced at about 8 a.m., and Wellsville and Mountainside were closed closer to 10.
Utah State University cancelled its 7:30 a.m. classes Tuesday, as well, instructing employees to report to work at 9 a.m. The university stated it would "be evaluating the situation as the morning progresses." The City of Logan likewise announced its offices would delay opening until 10 a.m. as crews worked to restore power and clear snow and downed branches.
"Sounds like a gun range with all the trees popping off in Logan," resident Samuel Woods posted to Facebook near Willow Park. "Looks like lightning with all the transformers exploding in the area too. Don't expect power anytime soon."
About 6,500 homes in Logan were without power Tuesday morning, according to Logan City School District. Rocky Mountain Power listed nearly 8,100 outages in Cache County as of about 7 a.m. Hyrum Power & Light reported outages, as well.
The city's police dispatch tweeted out:
"Logan residents - Be advised that there are numerous power outages, trees down, blown transformers and power lines down. Crews are out working on all of these issues. Please stay away from down power lines! If there are any other concerns, contact SOCC at 435-716-9090."
The City of Logan provided a link by which residents could report downed branches in public rights-of-way: https://forms.gle/TJtFdsK9vQx4k1e36.
"This will create a record for our employees who are involved in cleanup," the city posted on its Facebook page. "Your report will help inform cleanup efforts."
Logan's post asked residents to call (435)716-9090 for downed branches involving power lines.
"If there is an influx of calls and you are unable to get through, please call 435-716-9700 and leave a message including your address, name & phone number with Logan City Light & Power," the post added.
This story will be updated.