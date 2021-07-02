The City of Logan is asking residents to be aware that its offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Residential garbage, recycling, and green waste will be collected on a regular schedule on Monday, however the landfill will be closed to the public.
The Logan Community Recreation Center will be open on Monday. The Logan Aquatic Center and Golf Course will be open on July 4 and July 5 for regular operating hours.
The Logan Library will be closed July 3 through July 5. The walk-up book drop next to the entrance will remain open.
All holiday closures are listed on the main website at www.loganutah.org under 2021 Holiday Closures.
Firework restrictions are in place. Check the news section at www.loganutah.org for detailed information about dates, times and areas where fireworks are allowed.
For general information about holiday closures, call (435)716-9000.