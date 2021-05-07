There are many ways to preserve food that you buy from the store or grow in your garden.
Common ways to preserve food include home canning, freezing, drying, fermenting and pickling. While there are many methods for food preservation, not all methods are suitable for all foods. For example, while freezing is a great option to preserve meat, fruits and most vegetables, it is not recommended to freeze cucumbers or lettuce due to their high water content.
One popular method for food preservation is home canning. Here are a few benefits to consider when deciding to try home canning.
— Emergency preparedness: Having a variety of food in storage can give you piece of mind in case of a natural disaster, job loss or other emergency situations.
— Reduce food waste: If you have a garden, it is easy to grow more food than you can use. Rather than letting it go to waste, try home canning the excess produce for use later in the year.
— Emotional satisfaction: There is nothing like the experience of canning food that you grew or bought and seeing the beautiful jars sitting on your shelves ready to be used.
Though home canning has many benefits, it can be very dangerous if you don’t follow proper home canning procedures or use approved canning recipes. The main goal for home canning is to kill all bacteria that cause food spoilage and foodborne illnesses. When we kill bacteria in the food and create the vacuum seal on the canning jar, we create a safe environment for food to be stored in.
There are many bacteria we want to kill in the home canning process, but the most deadly bacteria is Clostridium botulinum. The two ways to kill the C. botulinum spore are an acidic environment (a pH of less than 4.6) or a very high temperature (250 degrees Fahrenheit).
The USDA’s Complete Guide to Home Canning states that C. botulinum produces a toxin that causes a serious illness called botulism. Even a taste of food containing botulism can be fatal. To prevent the development of botulism in your food, it is necessary to follow proper canning procedures and use approved canning recipes.
There are two main methods for home canning: water-bath canning and pressure canning. A water bath canner can only get to a temperature of boiling water, which is 212 degrees Fahrenheit. But as you increase in elevation, the boiling point decreases. For example, at 5,000 feet above sea level the boiling point is 203 degrees. Because the temperature in a boiling water bath canner does not reach 250 degrees, only acidic foods with a pH less than 4.6 are safe to can in a water bath canner. Examples of acidic foods include most fruits, pickles, sauerkraut, jams and jellies.
Low-acid foods that have a pH higher than 4.6, must be processed in a pressure canner. The pressure that builds up in a pressure canner allows for an increase in temperature to reach the required 250 degrees to kill the C. botulinum spore. The elevation of where you live determines how much pressure to use during the canning process.
There are many great resources to learn how to safely preserve food through home canning. Trusted resources include:
— USDA’s Complete Guide to Home Canning
— Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving
— Utah State University Extension Preserve the Harvest Website
The USDA resource provides a free ebook download with instructions and recipes on how to can. It is a great resource for beginners or those who need a refresher on safe canning basics.
The Ball Book includes hundreds of safe and tested recipes to choose from.
The USU Extension Preservation website provides up-to-date and evidence-based resources to ensure your canning experience is satisfying and leaves you with the assurance that the food you preserve at home is safe and the highest quality possible.
At the USU Extension office in Cache County we provide other resources to enhance your home food preservation experience. You can call with questions about canning or other home food preservation topics. We test gauges for pressure canners. We rent out canning equipment for a small fee.
And lastly, I teach canning and food preservation classes. If you are interested in attending a food preservation class or having a class taught to your community group, please email Jenna at jenna.dyckman@usu.edu.