Intermountain Healthcare will have its mobile COVID-19 community testing unit in Providence this Tuesday to provide testing for the community.
The Intermountain mobile testing unit will be at Centro de la Familia in Providence, 316 N. Gateway Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday.
Testing to be provided will include:
– Available for all residents regardless of whether having symptoms of COVID-19.
– Testing will be offered to patients 5 years of age and older. Children under 5 would need to consult with physician.
Walk up tests without registration will be available for this event only. All other Intermountain COVID testing sites require a clinical order. Please see www.intermountain.com/covidtesting for additional details.
People who are planning on being tested should prepare by having nothing by mouth 30 minutes prior to collection. This includes eating, drinking (no water), smoking, vaping, mints or gum.
Intermountain is increasing testing capabilities as part of the current state of emergency with the COVID-19 surge. This is an opportunity to address the needs of the Cache Valley community.
Intermountain asks everyone to wear a mask, wash hands consistently, social distance and avoid family gatherings outside those living in immediate households.
The Intermountain mobile testing unit has been part of Intermountain community-based testing approach that utilizes testing resources and expertise as well as community-based partners who have knowledge of the local community’s needs, preferences and resources.
Results will be posted in an individual’s MyHealth+ account in two to three days.