An event designed to raise PTSD awareness is planned for Tuesday at Elk Ridge Park from noon to 9 p.m.
The Rocky Mountain Service Dog Project is putting on the event, called ;IGY6, which organizers hope becomes an annual occurrence.
Raelene Penman, the organization’s president and founder, said the event name stands for “I got your six,” with the semicolon representing a pause. When faced with self-harm impulses, taking a pause can allow people to resist those thoughts and instead reach out for help.
“We’re trying to talk to people to help them understand that suicide is not the answer,” Penman said. “There’s plenty of people out there who will help you. It’s not just an event for people who have PTSD, it’s an event to help bring awareness so people understand what it truly is and what they can do to help with it.”
The event will feature games, bounce houses, horse rides, food trucks, live music, vendors selling T-shirts and bath bombs, and representatives from Bear River Health Department, CAPSA, United Way of Cache Valley, and The Family Place. There will also be a 5K run at 8 a.m. starting and ending at Elk Ridge Park.
Attendees will also have the chance to meet service dogs and puppies in training.
Penman said PTSD affects veterans and those suffering from military sexual trauma, but also people who have been through other traumatic ordeals like car crashes and abuse.
“It’s not just military and first responders that suffer from PTSD,” she said. “It can be you or me or anybody.”
The goal of the event is to educate the public on how they can help others with PTSD and to make people aware of the many helpful organizations available in Logan.
Penman said she decided to do ;IGY6 after a veteran in the organization was triggered at a restaurant, and because June is PTSD awareness month.
“It’s about trying to educate everybody about what this is and how it affects you, and how it can be as simple as somebody coming up behind you and saying ‘boo,’” she said.
Penman said next year’s ;IGY6 will be even bigger. She said she only started planning this event last month but was able to put it together with help and donations from the community.
“There were some things we needed, so I posted on the Cache Valley 411 Facebook page and people who didn’t even know us were helping,” Penman said. “We are so lucky where we live. We’re all about taking care of each other.”