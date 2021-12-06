In the days following a Sky View High School assembly where a controversial music video about anti-Black racism was shown, one voice that's largely been ironically absent from the conversation has been the man who wrote the song in question.
Greg Miller wrote "400 Years," a song about his personal quest to understand anti-Black discrimination, and hired other people to perform it and edit together a music video for it.
Several people from Cache Valley and beyond criticized the video as divisive, saying it conveys an anti-police, anti-conservative message that white people are fundamentally incapable of understanding what minorities go through.
Others who had a more charitable view of the song's message nonetheless felt that a high school was no place for the song's frank treatment of privilege and the accompanying video's depiction of bullying, racial profiling and police brutality.
It may be surprising, then, to learn that Miller is a Utahn, a founding administrator of Layton Christian Academy, and a man who describes himself as a Christian with a family lineage of police service.
The Herald Journal asked Miller about "400 Years" in a conversation ranging from where his inspiration for the song came from, to how it was made, to how he feels about the controversy it sparked in Cache Valley.
HJ: Did it come as a surprise to you to learn that "400 Years" had caused public outcry in Cache Valley?
GM: It was a little bit of a surprise that it was controversial. All I was doing was writing out of my experience. I wasn't telling anybody how to think, I wasn't calling anybody out.
I wrote about my journey, and my hope was that people that heard it would listen and consider, because I do think this is one of the most important issues that our society has going on right now.
HJ: So how did the song come about? Could you describe some of your experiences that inspired "400 Years"?
GM: I'm from small-town rural Southern Indiana, which (meant) I grew up in a very homogeneous environment there. There was not any diversity. … I moved to Utah in 1994. Prior to that, I lived and worked in the Gary/Hammond area of Indiana, which, if you know anything about Gary, is 90% African American.
And then we moved to Utah, and (with) our school here in Layton Christian Academy we really felt that we wanted to create a place where everyone felt welcome, regardless of their ethnicity or even nationality. We have students from 46 different countries here. And so, going through some of that, I don't understand a lot of things, but I try to figure it out as I go. …
I have too many Black friends, they're divergent in where they live in the country, their age, their experience their socioeconomic level. … The stories that they told were not stories they offered, you had to ask about them. And once you ask about how they've been treated, what kind of things they've faced, the stories have a very common thread running through it.
Our students, all along in the years, especially when we go out and do athletic events and get outside of our school … they've faced racial biases, outright slurs and attacks. The N-word was written on our bus one time.
And the thing is, I've watched how they felt. And I and some of our African-American staff members tried to help them through that. …
I felt for them. Because I watched when those racial things came at them, I watched how it stung them. And I watched them cry. … So often I would feel simply helpless. All I could do was sit with them. That's all I could do.
This particular song came out of a day, it was one of those days that was a tearful day. What happened was our students had just won a championship. They're on social media. And again, you get some things, sour grapes, but suddenly, racial things come at them, comments.
It was nothing else but to sit there and watch a 17-year-old with tears in his eyes, because he's like, "Why are they saying this to me?" … This song came out of that.
And I wrote it to document my journey, to express my experience, my growth, and honestly to cause other people to consider it, think about it, realize that they can't understand everything … but if they can just validate other people's feelings on that, that would be helpful.
The fact is that it's a different experience to be a person of color in this country. It's better than it was years ago, because I have some older African-American staff members who will say that time after time. But we're not there yet.
HJ: Some people felt the song was saying white people are incapable of understanding what African Americans experience. What was your message there?
GM: The line is, "I get that I can't understand because of the color of my skin how being Black in this world changes how life is observed." I know the line on there. And yes, it's what I said earlier. There is no way in the world that as a white person I can state that I understand it completely.
It's impossible for me. I can't step over and be Black for a day, for a week, and see how it feels like to do that. All I can do is listen to the stories of friends, of acquaintances, of people I run across, and hear some of their pain and then try to be responsive to it.
I'm pretty good at empathy. I really am. However, I cannot empathize completely with being Black in this country.
I speak on empathy periodically, and one of the things I always say is, OK, if you're talking about a child of divorce whose dad walked out on them, I can be totally empathetic because it happened to me.
If you are talking about someone who lost a baby at birth, my wife and I can be completely empathetic, because we've been there and we've done that.
If you want to say, "OK, I had a son who was killed in war, in service to this country," we can empathize a little bit, but we can't completely feel and can't completely empathize, because there's no way we can feel anything similar. We can realize that it's a strong feeling they have, but we've never had that happen to us, so we can't completely empathize.
That's all I'm saying here, is I don't think it's possible. It isn't because you're white, it isn't because you're not smart enough. I have above-average intelligence and I'm very, very white. it just is because I have never been in that situation, I've never lived that life, so I can't completely understand. That's no knock against me, that's no knock against anybody else.
And I didn't say in the line that you can't understand. I said, "I get that I can't." I can't. Other people may tell me, "Sure, I can completely empathize with it." Maybe they can, maybe they can't. I can't speak to that. I find it doubtful, but who knows?
HJ: Some people came away from the music video feeling that it was unfair to law enforcement, or that it was anti-police. How do you respond to those reactions?
GM: The last thing that I am is anti-police. I come from a long line, I had two grandfathers that were sheriffs, my stepfather was a police officer. So I come from a long line of police officers. If you go further back in my lineage, you'll find some great and some great-great grandparents who were police officers who I obviously didn't know, but they were there. So I have great respect for the police.
If you're going to ask me, Do I believe that the system, that the judicial system, including the police, has always treated African Americans fairly, and exactly like everybody else? I'd have to say, at this point, no. The evidence is overwhelming that historically that has not happened. ...
On the historical (footage), almost all the footage was out of newspapers and magazines, I mean, they're actual photographs of things that actually happened, and I don't think we can discount that. I get that I didn't do it. Some of these people who were upset (after watching the music video) didn't do any of those things. But I don't think that we can change the fact that they were actually done.
And they contribute to some of it, and it's something that has to be worked through in the current situation. Because again, in listening, I have friends that are African American, I have friends that are white. And they will both tell me a different story, and a different take on this topic.
What I've had to get to is yeah, there is still an element where they don't feel like everything is equal. …
It's not anti-police. That's not it at all. But to say that some of these things historically didn't happen is just inaccurate.
HJ: A lot of parents and others found the clips used in the video upsetting. Where did they come from? It looks like some is historical footage and some is dramatized stock footage.
GM: We used a little bit of both. We used some stock photos, and (historical footage). And I will tell you, the images were chosen by — and I get that your readers are not going to like this, that's OK — the images were chosen by two African-American men. Reason being, I said, "The song is my story." Those images are their story. And I wanted it to be their story. I do want people to realize that they still feel those things deeply, and I wanted that to be their story.
That's how we chose those, and I'm still, to this day, glad that I did. Because … as much as you want to say, "Hey, I would be completely balanced," no, you won't. People just don't do that. And I wanted them to choose images that represented their story on that (experience being African-American), if that makes sense.
HJ: How does your Christian faith influence your efforts to understand racism?
GM: What I've always said is if the church, if Christians don't take the lead in this, what hope is there for anybody else?
If we really believe what the Bible says, that everybody is created equal — which I do — (we should take the lead). And again, on this issue … I didn't say that anybody was less.
One of the best ways I've seen it described is currently some of our African-American friends, community members, whoever, have felt this. Because they've felt it so strongly, we come try to help wherever we can on that.
HJ: Any final thoughts?
GM: My whole intention, and still my hope, is that people will just consider and say, "OK, what can I do to make it better?" If you really believed that this (music video) made it worse, what can you do to make it better? Because I am all for ideas that make this problem better. That make people feel more included. That make people feel like they've been seen. That make people feel like they matter as much as anybody else on this.
Because that was the last thing that I wanted to portray, which I think some of the readers picked up, that I somehow think that white people are less important than Black people. No. We all are (equal), so if someone has a better solution, go offer it. Try to reach out, try to do something to make it a little better. Do something to make it a little better. Because I think that everybody can, if they really wanted to.