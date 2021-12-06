More Information

Since upset parents began discussing the country music video "400 Years" hours after it was shown at Sky View High School, more details have emerged:

—The Sky View assembly on Nov. 23 came about after two incidents at the school the Friday before Halloween: One student showed up to school that day wearing Ku Klux Klan robes and was pulled from classes. Later, another student wearing a basketball jersey and blackface somehow made it onto the stage during a costume judging portion of a school assembly, and several students shared video of it on social media. Administrators say both students were spoken to privately about their actions.

—The Cache County School District has apologized for the video causing division in the community. Officials said they hadn't known the presenter, Davis School District Assistant Superintendent Jackie Thompson, had planned to show the video and that they wish they could have reviewed it beforehand.

—Parents upset that the country music video "400 Years" was shown at school pointed out to Cache County School District officials that the video is age-restricted on YouTube, meaning it's been flagged for content that may be inappropriate for users under 18. A spokesman for the district said he didn't believe an age-restriction warning accompanied the video when it was shown at the assembly. The Herald Journal contacted YouTube representatives last Friday, who reviewed the video and wrote back, saying the age restriction was an "error." The video is no longer age-restricted.