Smithfield resident Kelly B. Anderson submitted this photo of a controlled burn project in Providence Canyon on Thursday.
Logan Ranger District fire personnel started burning slash piles Thursday as part of the ongoing Three Canyons wildlife habitat treatment project.
The slash piles were created by crews thinning juniper in order to help restore browsing habitat for mule deer in Green, Logan Dry and Providence canyons and to increase water available to indigenous plant life.
Workers began the project by thinning Juniper in Green Canyon in the fall of 2019 and burning the piles in 2020.