After Hyrum told its residents to expect a power outage Wednesday morning, Rocky Mountain Power has postponed a planned upgrade.
According to Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen, Rocky Mountain Power notified Hyrum on Monday that it couldn't do the upgrade as planned on Wednesday. A new time for the outage is yet to be determined.
The planned outage was originally set a bit more than a week after fallen tree branches downed power lines throughout much of Cache County, but the upgrade is unrelated to that damage.
"Rocky Mountain has just recently rebuilt the transmission line that feeds Hyrum, and so they're needing to connect the city to that new, reconstructed line," Salvesen said.
That transmission line — and the Hyrum infrastructure it feeds at the mouth of Blacksmith Fork Canyon — are about half a century old, according to Hyrum Power & Light Superintendent Matt Draper.
"It was put in in the early '70s," Draper said, so the upgrade is needed "just because of growth, and it's old. It's a 50-year-old transmission line."
Hyrum and Logan are the two cities in Cache County that operate their own electric utilities. The electricity that Hyrum purchases on behalf of its residents, however, still makes its way to the city through Rocky Mountain Power's distribution lines.
The feeder station at Blacksmith Fork is the only way electricity comes into the city, Draper said, so it's not possible to feed the city from another direction while workers perform the upgrade. Another outage will be required to complete the upgrade, but that's still at least a few weeks out.
Last week, linemen from Hyrum, Logan and Rocky Mountain were scrambling to repair downed lines and blown transformers all over the county after the snowstorm that struck overnight Monday and Tuesday. It isn't too strange to see snowfall in October locally, but last week's storm brought wet snow that clung to still-unfallen leaves, and the resulting weight broke off tree limbs. That damage hasn't impacted the planned work in Hyrum, Salvesen said.
"Obviously it caused us all a lot of issues around town," he said, "but not on that particular project, it didn't."