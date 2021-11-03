The cool, fall weather is almost here, and with it, boxelder and western conifer seed bugs will be creeping closer to homes.
Boxelder bugs are a nuisance to many Cache Valley homeowners, and it can often turn into an overwhelming task trying to get rid of all of them. Western conifer seed bugs are very similar because they are a nuisance as well and look for any opportunity they can get to come into your home.
Every fall boxelder bugs are a problem in Cache County; this year, however, the Extension office has received more calls about the western conifer seed bug than ever before. Luckily, Utah State University Extension offers a few tips on how to control the pests.
Homeowners do not need a female boxelder tree in their yard to get these mobile bugs. The bugs can also develop on a variety of different plants, including maple, ash, stone fruits, apple, grape, strawberry, conifers and grass.
Boxelder and western conifer seed bugs are active throughout the summer, producing one generation at the beginning and one in the middle of the summer. However, once the cold weather starts to kick in, the bugs move closer to heated buildings.
There are few measures that can be taken to keep the bugs out of homes. Efforts should be made to seal up any openings or cracks in homes. Screens and broken windows should also be repaired to keep boxelder bugs out.
Outside, it can be useful to spray populations of bugs with a hose to drown them. The water can also be combined with laundry detergent and put in a spray bottle. The mixture will be effective in killing the bugs that it lands on.
If boxelder bugs are found in the home, simply vacuum them up. Avoid squishing the bugs; both of these pests are related to the stink bug and they can emit a bad odor when smashed. Also, squished bugs can cause stains in many household areas.
Chemical control is not recommended for these pests because the majority of nymphs and adults are resistant to insecticides. Removing female boxelder trees is also not recommended because the benefits of the tree usually outweigh the pest problems.
Stop by the Utah State University Extension office or call (435)752-6263 if you have any more questions regarding boxelder bugs.