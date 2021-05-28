Sky View High School students and staff set the initials on the "SV Hill" back to their usual configuration Friday morning after someone had switched them to "GC" overnight.
Several members of the Sky View community were upset when they saw that the white hillside letters had been switched to the initials of Sky View's closest rival, Green Canyon. Some found out about the apparent prank through photos making the rounds, and others said they found out through an email from school administration.
Some members of faculty and student leadership preparing for their last day of the school year headed up to the hill, and by about 9:30 a.m. had replaced the white paving bricks in an "SV." After they'd descended the hillside, they lined up and sang the school song, which opens with lyrics appropriate for the location:
"Where the mountain peaks meet the starry sky,/ Where the green hills meet the blue,/ Stands a place close by with its standards high,/ It's our school, our own Sky View."
"It's a great day to be a Bobcat," Sky View Resource English Teacher Sharon Wood said at the scene.
Many commenters on social media posts took the incident as a lighthearted prank.
"Good one!" wrote Linda Sorenson on the Cache Valley 411 Facebook group. "I have grandkids at both schools. Way to go GC and way to go SV."
Tyler Christiansen wrote: "Green Canyon is just jealous that they don't have a hill. From the looks of it, Sky View probably wont have one for to much longer also."
The area, more officially known as Long Hill, has been the site of a gravel pit for years, and the area below is being prepared for a housing development.
The hill is private property and closed to the public. The school initials and trespassers have long been a concern for owner Steve Parkinson, and the initials were even removed from 2007 to 2012 while efforts to work out a liability agreement with the school were underway.
This story will be updated.