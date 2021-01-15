A new year is here! A time for new beginnings and New Year's resolutions. At the start of a new year, most individuals set at least one goal related to health or wellness.
The focus of our health and wellness goals will influence our motivation to achieve our goals, our perspective on the purpose of the goal, and how we will act once we achieve our goal. As you set health and wellness goals, think about this question: “Is my focus on losing weight or gaining health?”
If our focus is on losing weight, our goals are usually short-term and often don’t involve behavior change. For example, our goal may be to lose 10 pounds in the next six months. To achieve this goal, our focus is often on what needs to be removed from our diet rather than what we are adding to our diet.
For example, we might choose to eat a low-carbohydrate diet or a low-fat diet. We may restrict all snack foods or dessert foods. We may try to stop going out to eat.
These choices can be very restrictive and hard to maintain for a long period of time. So once the individual reaches their goal to lose 10 pounds, they often return to their old eating patterns.
Returning to old eating patterns may result in regaining the weight they lost, thus leading to a cycle of weight loss and weight gain. This cycle can be frustrating and cause negative thoughts toward eating or body image.
In contrast, by setting our focus on gaining or building health, our thoughts are more positive and we find joy in achieving our goals. If our focus is on gaining health, our goals are usually long-term and require us to evaluate and change behaviors.
For example, our goal may be to improve our overall eating pattern by eating three servings of vegetables each day. To achieve the goal of improving our overall eating pattern, we focus on the nutrient-dense foods we are adding to our diet.
Reaching our goals will take time. But once we reach our goal, we won’t simply go back to our old eating patterns. Because we’ve not only reached our goal, but we’ve also changed our behavior. We have developed new eating patterns that we will want to maintain throughout our life. Behavior change is the key to building lifelong habits.
If behavior change is a key component to achieving goals, how do we successfully change our behavior? Successful behavior change requires patience, persistence, compassion and a belief in one’s ability to change.
Behavior change does not happen overnight. When we set a goal, we must be ready to work at it every day. If we mess up one day, we haven’t failed. We can choose to overcome those barriers that enter our path toward success.
In our journey toward gaining health, as we have patience, are diligent in our efforts and believe in our ability to change, we will reach our goals and be able to sustain these new eating patterns throughout our life.
I encourage you to take time to set goals with a focus on gaining health and not with a focus on losing weight. As you make changes to your overall eating pattern, one result may be weight loss, but it won’t be the main focus of your goal.
If you struggle with achieving your goals, take time to think about the reason why you want to make improvements to your overall health. Is it a personal goal? Do you want to be healthier so you can be active with your kids? Do you want to be healthier so you’ll have the energy and strength to keep up with your grandkids?
Whatever the reason is, make sure you find that inner motivation and think of it often. When barriers arise that may deter you from your long-term goal, remember why you set the goal. Form a support group of friends or family members that can encourage you when you face barriers.
Throughout our life we must continuously evaluate our eating patterns and lifestyle choices, to either improve or maintain our overall health. At times it may seem difficult or even impossible to change behaviors. But as Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”
As we set goals and achieve our goals we will feel empowered. We will find joy in the journey toward optimal health.
If you're interested in having a class taught to your local community group on a topic related to nutrition, health or wellness, contact Jenna, the USU Extension FCS agent, at jenna.dyckman@usu.edu or (435)752-6263.