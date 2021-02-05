Sardine Summit

UPDATE: Both highways have reopened, but chains or other traction devices are required in Sardine:

Heavy snowfall affected both Sardine and Logan canyon highways on Friday.

Officials closed Logan Canyon in both directions and southbound Sardine Canyon at about 1:20 p.m., according to LCPD 911 Dispatch on Twitter:

