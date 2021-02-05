UPDATE: Both highways have reopened, but chains or other traction devices are required in Sardine:
UPDATE: Logan Canyon is now OPEN in both directions. Plows have been through the area but we continue to encourage you to slow down and stay safe.— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 5, 2021
UPDATE: Southbound Sardine Canyon is now OPEN. At this time Chains or Traction Devices are still Required. Plows have been through the area but we encourage you to slow down and stay safe ❄️— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 5, 2021
Heavy snowfall affected both Sardine and Logan canyon highways on Friday.
Officials closed Logan Canyon in both directions and southbound Sardine Canyon at about 1:20 p.m., according to LCPD 911 Dispatch on Twitter:
Southbound Sardine Canyon is CLOSED until further notice due to the heavy snowfall and road conditions.— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 5, 2021
Logan Canyon will also be CLOSED in both directions in the area of Beaver Mountain Turnoff.
Beaver Mountain is still accessible from the Logan Canyon side.