In the “dumpster fire of a year” also known as 2020, local entrepreneur Ron Adair created the Christmas Cache Treasure Hunt both to bring awareness to small businesses and provide a safe activity for the community.
“Everything’s a mess, it’s in disarray … we’re playing into that,” said the Paradise native and owner of Trash Nuts, Adair’s hobby-turned-business where he sells his signature smoked almonds. “It’s been a rough year, and this is an important time of year for (small businesses), so here’s how to support them.”
Adair teamed up with 14 other local businesses to organize the social media-focused event where members of the community can go into a store and find miniature trash cans with QR codes that can be posted on Instagram in order to win prizes.
CNBC reported Logan as having a “bulletproof economy” with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation — 2.3% — “but there are so many businesses, large and small in the valley,” Adair said. “I know some have been killing it and been doing really well, and then some are struggling.”
One area of commerce where income and job security have been hit-or-miss is the restaurant and food scene.
“I’m worried,” said Crumb Brothers’ Barney Northrop. “I’ve been in food service 23 years, and this is the worst year I’ve ever seen. … We’ve seen a really good outpouring of community support, but the asterisk is that we’re still way down from what we projected for the year.”
Northrop, the executive chef at the 291 S. 300 West bakery and restaurant, said on top of being a fun contest, to local businesses, “this is a chance for people to vote with their dollar on who they want to see sticking around.”
Even for businesses who are doing better this year compared to others, like The Sportsman, local support is crucial, according to co-owner Mark Fjeldsted.
“We’re just very fortunate and really blessed in that regard, and we really feel for those who are struggling,” he said. “We always will support local efforts to drive local business. … There is definitely more of a noticeable shop-local effort, and we just really appreciate everybody who is making that effort.”
Erika Hansen-Gittins, who owns The Red Fox on 72 W. Center Street in Logan, said her business is holding steady compared with last year, and the Trash Hunt is a great way to pay back all of the local support.
“We definitely wanted to participate with the Trash Hunt because of all the local love we’ve been receiving this year,” she said. “I’ve never seen customers be so amazing. And we wanted to work with lots of local businesses. It’s been really fun.”
More information can be found at https://trashnuts.us/pages/12-days, or to join, text “TRASHHUNT” to (833)552-0551 for further instructions.
Other businesses participating include:
—WolfPack Market at 2077 N. 200 E., North Logan
—The Factory Pizzeria at 19 S Main St, Logan
—Bluebird Candy at 75 W. Center St., Logan
—KSM Music at 50 W. 400 N., Logan
—Curate Company at 26 Main St., Logan
—Caffe Ibis at 52 Federal Ave., Logan
—Earthly Awakenings at 21 Federal Ave., Logan
—Love to Cook 795 Main St., Logan
—Directive Boardshop at 65 S. Main St., Logan
—Herm’s Inn at 1435 Canyon Road, Logan
—Boneyard Barbering at 58 W. 400 N., Logan