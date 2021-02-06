Update: Logan Canyon is open for travel.
Logan Canyon is now open for travel.— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 6, 2021
Officials have closed the highway through Logan Canyon, though Beaver Mountain remains accessible from the Logan side, according to LCPD 911 Dispatch at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday.
Logan Canyon is currently closed due to white-out conditions from blowing snow. Beaver Mountain is accessible from the Logan side only.— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) February 6, 2021