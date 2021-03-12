Utah State University has adjusted plans for this year’s commencement ceremony to allow for limited guests as a result of modifications in the State of Utah’s COVID-19 pandemic protocols and an increase in vaccine availability.
According to a press release from USU on Friday, each graduating student attending ceremonies may now bring two in-person guests. Scheduled for May 6 and 7, the commencement ceremonies will now consist of 20 separate events organized by college, and participating graduates will be provided two guest tickets.
The events will take place at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and the Daines Concert Hall, according to the statement, and will be held in one-hour increments.
“Face coverings, social distancing, and other safety measures will be in place,” the press release states. “Each will include processionals, individual recognition of students, presentation of diploma covers, and professional photos of each student. Venues will be cleaned between events.”
The change comes after an announcement in February when USU announced an estimated 50 in-person grad ceremonies would be conducted without guests in lieu of traditional proceedings. An online broadcast of the ceremonies was planned for those who wanted to observe.
According to the Friday’s release, USU will still broadcast a livestream of the ceremonies at aggiecast.usu.edu. A virtual program will also be broadcast starting 7 p.m. May 5.
“We are pleased the public health situation has improved enough to allow us to provide additional opportunities for our graduates and those who have supported them as they worked toward their educational goals,” states USU President Noelle Cockett in the press release. “USU will continue to monitor state health guidance and adapt accordingly if cases increase.”
According to the release, graduating students will receive instructions via email on March 15 to RSVP.
For more information and updates, visit usu.edu/commencement.