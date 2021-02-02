The Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter is planning a vigil for a local family after they say someone burned the BLM sign on their lawn.
An anti-racism vigil to support the family is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cache County Historic Courthouse, 199 N. Main Street in Logan.
The Utah chapter became aware of the family's situation after Mario Mathis, who runs Logan chapter, posted about it on his Facebook page.
"Mario himself has been targeted repeatedly as a gay Black man in Logan," the Facebook event states. "His signs have been stolen. People drive by his home screaming the N word."