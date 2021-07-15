The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in Wellsville has been extended. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore, who resigned his position on May 15, 2021.
To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Cache County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Cache County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.
Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The salary range for the position is $13,166 to $23,699 per year and includes no benefits (except for a mandatory contribution to URS). For additional information, contact Scott Wells at (435)245-3686.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241.
For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.
Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to Wellsville Mayor Thomas Bailey within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Bailey will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.