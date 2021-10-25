Willow Park tree debris disposal site closing Tuesday Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The additional green waste tree debris disposal site located at the Willow Park Sports Complex will be closed to the public beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.The dropoff is at the Sports Complex parking lot, 450 W. 700 South. After the site closes, the City of Logan encourages the public to take debris to the landfill located at 153 N. 1400 West. For more information concerning this or other Logan Parks and Recreation Department programs or facilities, call (435)716-9250, stop by 195 S. 100 West, Logan, or visit pr.loganutah.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debris Disposal Politics Tree Logan Parks Site City Willow Park Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you