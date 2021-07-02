A water conservation specialist has lawn-watering tips for Cache Valley residents to use during Utah’s extreme drought conditions.
Kelly Koop, water conservation specialist and professor at Utah State University, said her tips mostly come from the Utah Division of Water Resources lawn watering guide.
The organization recommends different irrigation schedules depending on the dryness, but currently the recommendation is no more than two irrigations per week.
Koop said people should only be using a half-inch of water each time, so about four inches each month.
“That’s more than enough water to keep grass alive, even with our high temperatures that we’re having,” she said.
Koop said one big thing that Utahns should be aware of is what yellow grass really means.
When it’s hot and dry like it’s been, grass will go into dormancy, she said.
“The grass isn’t dying. It’s simply protecting its main growing points, which are right at the soil’s surface,” Koop said. “It’ll sacrifice the leaves so that the main growing points are protected so when conditions are better they’ll recover.”
Koop often gets calls from people who think their grass is dying, and she tells them not to panic and that the grass is still alive, just in dormancy. She said grass dormancy is similar to what trees do in the fall.
“It’s a very normal plant process,” she said.
Koop said another tip for conserving water on lawns has to do with mowing. The higher the blade, the better for the grass, she said.
“What I recommend is keeping the height at two and a half to three inches, or higher if your mower will allow it,” she said. “The reason for that is the higher you mow grass, the deeper the roots grow and the more chance the roots have to reach moisture down in the soil.”
Koop said people should make maintenance of irrigation systems a priority in a year like this. There should be regular checks to make sure there aren’t breaks, leaks or clogged sprinkler heads.
Koop said the state has a rebate program in place that allows Utahns to get money back when they buy smart irrigation controllers.
“They will rebate a portion of the cost, and those I am a big fan of,” she said. “Research has found that they can save as much as 50% of water a typical Utah homeowner applies to their landscape.”
More information about the rebate program and smart irrigation controllers can be found at utahwatersavers.com.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order that further restricted lawn watering on state property. State facilities in Northern Utah can only water lawns twice a week. Cox asked Utahs to water their own lawns less.
Cox also recommended Utahs to water their lawns at night. A previous executive order prohibited state facilities from watering lawns between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.