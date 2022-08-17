Nobody reads the papers anymore
An item crossed my desk showing year-over-year declines in print newspaper circulation. Most of the major papers are down 15% or more just in the last year. The Wall Street Journal, the biggest in the country, sold a million copies a day as recently as 2020; the latest figure given is 786,000.
Over longer time spans, the numbers are much worse. The New York Times had a weekday circulation of 1.9 million in 2013; the number for 2021 was 343,000. That’s more than 80% of readers disappearing in under a decade. Total print circulation for US papers is lower than it was in 1940.
What the heck happened?
The companies will point out that many readers have moved online. NYT, for example, claims 9 million digital subscribers, and plans for 15 million by the end of 2027.
But this doesn’t capture the total bloodbath that has taken place. Ad revenue for all US papers was reported at $49 billion in 2006; the same number for 2020 was below $10 billion. Circulation revenues during the same period have been essentially flat at around $10 billion.
As you can guess, this has resulted in a widespread elimination of papers. NYT reports that one in five has shut completely in the last fifteen years.
Trust plummets, unless you’re a Dem
Another interesting data point is the portion of people who say they trust mass media. From Gallup: in 2000, roughly 53% of Democrats and Independents said they trusted mass media, versus ~46% of Republicans. The numbers for 2020: Democrats 73%, Independents 36%, Republicans 10%. Wow!
If you enjoy the narratives brought to you by mainstream outlets, there’s a pretty good chance you’re leaning left.
For my part, it’s remarkable to see things that are just flat lies running in the mainstream press. To take a few from the last week:
CBS News: “Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass.” If you missed the graph on this page a couple weeks ago, there is one meaningful factor in that water shortage: millions of migrants to the US southwest.
NYT: “Nothing about the [monkeypox] virus limits its spread to only men who have sex with men (not all of whom identify as gay or bisexual).” Hoo boy, where to begin with this one? For one thing, when this tiny segment of the population (perhaps 2%) accounts for more than 98% of cases, an honest person might conclude there is some factor that limits the spread outside that segment. In fact, if you avoid participating in that particular behavior, your risk of contracting the disease becomes far less than a million-to-one shot.
AP: “Carbon dioxide and other pollutants billows from stacks at the Naughton Power Plant, near where Bill Gates company, TerraPower plans to build an advanced, nontraditional nuclear reactor, on Jan. 12, 2022, in Kemmerer, Wyo.” This was the original caption on the picture on page 5, as delivered by AP. I clicked over to Bing, run by Bill Gates’ very own Microsoft, and typed, “What comes out of coal smokestacks?” In big letters the response: “Water vapor.” Everything that “billows” in that picture is steam, and it’s a ridiculous lyin’ press that says otherwise.
Some good news, and a way forward
Poynter Institute reports that local newspapers are the most trusted news source in the country. Among U.S. adults, 73% say they trust their local paper, versus 59% for national papers and 47% for online-only outlets.
Some of the truths of this world are too spicy for print or polite company, but we can agree on one thing: we need not participate in the lies. This makes for a good newspaper; it makes for good men and women; and in time it may make for a good nation. Let’s do that, shall we?