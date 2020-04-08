Laboratory testing capabilities for COVID-19 have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath and who do not have some other clinical diagnosis (such as influenza) can be tested for COVID-19.
This doesn’t mean everyone needs to be tested, though. The vast majority of people who become sick with COVID-19 will recover on their own at home without needing any medical attention. If you are sick, you should isolate yourself at home to avoid spreading your illness to others.
If your symptoms are mild to moderate, call your doctor, or use your doctor’s online telehealth program so they can determine if you need to be tested and where you should be tested.
If you are having difficulty breathing, you should seek immediate medical care, or dial 9-1-1.
Before visiting one of our testing locations, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 844-442-5224. Calling ahead allows a medical professional to assess your symptoms over the phone and determine if you should be tested for COVID-19. To test whether or not you have COVID-19, a sample will be taken by swabbing deep inside your nose or throat, which can be uncomfortable or even painful. These samples are tested at an offsite location, and results may take several days to process before you can learn of your results.
Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health are offering COVID-19 testing at drive-through locations throughout the state. For more information on how to access testing at those sites click on the links below.
Intermountain Healthcare: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/covid19-coronavirus/get-testing/
University of Utah Health: https://healthcare.utah.edu/coronavirus/State of Utah general coronavirus information: https://coronavirus.utah.gov