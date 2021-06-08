Editor's note: Candidate interviews appear in Utah's randomized ballot alphabetization for 2020-2021.
Three people filed for council candidacy for this year’s election, including two who currently serve on the Logan Municipal Council.
Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopez are both on the council, and Keegan Garrity serves as the co-chair on the Woodruff Neighborhood Council. There are two council seats open for election.
Amy Anderson has been on the council for almost four years, and said she’s running again because she enjoys it and hopes to continue working on projects.
“I believe I have been a competent and compassionate voice on issues that impact both the city at large and in distinct neighborhoods,” she said.
Anderson said her goal for her next term would be to build on her first term. She said she wants to complete projects such as downtown plans, work with the library and the arts, and plans to address homelessness and housing. Anderson currently serves on the Homeless Coordinating Council.
“I have existing and new relationships with a myriad of nonprofits, government agencies and local leaders and am committed to finding workable solutions to the housing issues in Logan and the county,” she said.
Keegan Garrity has lived in Logan for 17 years after graduating from Utah State University and is on multiple committees, including the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee and the Dual Language Immersion Committee.
Garrity said he decided to run for municipal council because there are some voices in Logan that aren’t being represented and wants to bring those voices to the forum.
He said he has three goals: better coordination with the county, preserving the character of Logan’s neighborhoods with smart growth principles and modifying the city’s current voting system from an at-large system to a district-based system.
“As our valley grows, it’s going to require a concerted effort with surrounding cities and the county and I think we could involve them in our decisionmaking,” Garrity said.
Ernesto Lopez was appointed to the council in October to fill Jess Bradfield’s seat and said that was the city’s opportunity to have someone who came from an underrepresented group of people. Lopez said he wants to continue serving the community by bringing diverse opinions to the council.
Lopez said his goal for his next term would be to support initiatives that promote business growth and to have more civic engagement.
“We live in a place where a lot of the city council representatives have historically come from the east side of the city and I would love to outreach to the entire city and encourage them to participate more,” he said.
Lopez said he also wants to look at housing affordability and cost of living in Logan.
“I want to make sure we work toward improving that situation for those who aren’t able to afford housing,” he said.
Because the number of candidates is not more than double the number of seats open, there will not be a primary election for the council. The general election will be Nov. 2.
There are also three candidates running for Logan mayor, which are current Mayor Holly Daines, Dee Jones and R. Lowell Huber.