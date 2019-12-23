To the editor:
I read the recent plans for downtown Logan and was thinking, what are they thinking? I love the idea of a plaza for people to enjoy and have a little peace and quiet with refreshments while exploring our friendly community. Then I read that developers want 135 apartments right next door. That will turn any adjacent plaza into a playground for hundreds of children living in those apartments with their toys and screams. Does that sound peaceful? Over time it is likely to become a place for smokers and a magnet for drug dealers. In my estimation such a great plaza idea will become a place that no reasonable people can tolerate. What this space becomes long term must be carefully considered.
Please join with me and insist that our government sends all apartment projects into housing zones outside of our old town. Let’s make downtown Logan a place for quaint shops and businesses that attract tourists and regular folks seeking a positive, relaxing and peaceful experience. Our leaders need to create a Park City like experience and not another Pioneer Park (SLC), which was probably once someone’s “good idea” long ago.
If, like me, you think we lost the chance for a great “Center Street Plaza,” let’s not lose another one. I propose that we block off 100 North and create a real town plaza in place of the road. I drove down Center Street today and to my amazement, with all of that work and money that was spent, it appears that incredibly little has actually changed.
I would like our city planners to think outside of the box. We might even discuss going subterranean like some cities in Japan have done when street level traffic became intolerable (unlikely, but a thought provoking discussion). Climate control would be great.
I would like our city planners to have vision, creativity, boldness, and even artistic design to develop Logan into something special, not just another Main Street town with no pizzazz. I would like to know how many truckers avoid 10th West because they don’t want to make dogleg turns and sit at the long light to enter Highway 91 north. Why couldn’t someone lobby UDOT to add gradual-turn nonstop exchanges at 91, Airport Boulevard, 10th West and 91/89, making that a convenient faster route around Main Street?
I had great hope for Logan when we first moved here 12 years ago, but I don’t sense any excitement for the growth we are seeing as familiar businesses continue to leave. Let’s surprise Utah and start something extraordinary for the future of Logan.
More high density housing? Have they completely lost their minds? Money does that!
John Kimball
Logan