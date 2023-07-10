In a Fourth of July weekend that probably set several records, two are known for sure: the Paris parade had its greatest-ever number of entries to date, with fifty groups and more than 300 participants. As usual, the thousands lining Main Street rivaled the population of the whole county on a given weekday.
The second known record was tallied at the El Camino Donut Shop in Paris, where owners Clint and Caren Goodrich began preparations at 8 p.m. on July 3, and baked continuously through the night. After seeing the masses descend last year for the parade, the Goodriches stacked the donuts high in advance.
The pair beat their prior high-water mark by several hundred donuts, and managed to keep stocked through the duration of the parade.
Much of the parade crowd moved directly to the Paris fairgrounds afterward, where the town held its traditional youth rodeo. A contingent of valley volunteers and donors again made a spectacle for the crowd of parents and kids, many of them Utahns who have never nabbed a greased pig before. What are they even doing in life?
Over in Montpelier, the Rotary Club had a lengthy day, starting with the chuckwagon breakfast at dawn, and the fireworks display in Allinger Park sixteen hours later. Both proved to be a hit. The show, funded by donations and proceeds from the breakfast, seemed to match recent years' high reviews, judging by crowd reaction.
Club president Jim Griglack said that the club got a good deal from the owner of the fireworks company (also a Rotarian), and that donations should come close to the outlays for the show.
Sheriff's deputies mid-weekend reported a full slate, including a person missing from a watercraft, but no major disasters or fatalities related to the weekend crowds.
The coming weekends figure to big ones in Montpelier, as baseball and softball tournaments resume in town. City councilman and tournament organizer Shane Johnson says there will be 50-plus teams one weekend, and 60-plus the next.
