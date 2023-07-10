Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

In a Fourth of July weekend that probably set several records, two are known for sure: the Paris parade had its greatest-ever number of entries to date, with fifty groups and more than 300 participants. As usual, the thousands lining Main Street rivaled the population of the whole county on a given weekday.

The second known record was tallied at the El Camino Donut Shop in Paris, where owners Clint and Caren Goodrich began preparations at 8 p.m. on July 3, and baked continuously through the night. After seeing the masses descend last year for the parade, the Goodriches stacked the donuts high in advance.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.