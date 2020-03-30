Herald Journal readers may have noticed a few minor changes in newspaper over the past two weeks, and there will be a few more in the coming days.
You can probably guess why.
This newspaper, like virtually every other business and institution in Cache Valley, as well as around the globe, is feeling the domino effect of the rapid and unprecedented changes brought on by the coronavirus.
The crazy thing is that while the Herald Journal staff is trying with all of its might to report on the situation and keep the community informed, we too are being affected by the disruptions.
Please know, however, that the staff here is committed to keeping up the fight, and for us that means not only delivering vital information during the ongoing crisis, but looking for uplifting stories about people helping people and community members devising creative solutions to get though the challenges of our times. If you’ve been reading the paper these past three weeks, you know our very special valley has many uplifting stories to tell, and for our news staff there is nothing more rewarding than sharing the good news.
One big piece of good news is how local health care workers, public service employees and educators have carried on in the face of rising tensions and concerns. Another is how restaurants, retail establishments and other local employers have adapted in various ways to weather the storm. And yet another is how customers have shown their loyalty.
Unfortunately for the newspaper, a needed adaptation for many local businesses has been to reduce advertising, and that’s putting a pinch on us as well.
To adjust to these realities, our parent company, the Adams Publishing Group, made the difficult decision last week to reduce all employees to a 30-hour work week and limit expenditures on freelance contributions. This probably won’t put a big dent in our regular news package, but our most astute readers will no doubt notice the difference, and now you know the reason.
In the sports section of The Herald Journal, we’ve already pulled back coverage quite a bit but for a different reason: With all prep and college sports on hold, there’s simply not as much to write about. Long-time HJ sports staffers Shawn Harrison and Jason Turner have picked up the slack by catching up on their fall all-valley athlete selections and finding some interesting feature stories, but that will change in a week or so with a reduction to a single sports page.
On the plus side, we’ll get to use Shawn and Jason’s talents on non-sports stories. Like the legendary athlete Bo Jackson, if you remember the old television ads, these guys know more than just football.
I want to take this opportunity to recognize the other members of our news staff, whose bylines you’ll recognize, for holding steadfast and doing what journalists do through the whirlwind of recent changes: assignment editor Steve Kent, evening news editor Matt Crabtree, photographer Eli Lucero and reporters Jackson Wilde, Savannah Pace and Ashtyn Asay.
Four of our news staffers are also full-time college students, so the recent disruptions for them have been especially challenging, and unfortunately, we are losing both Ashtyn and Savannah as they and their husbands move on to other opportunities.
Of course, a newspaper is more than just journalists. The rest of the Herald Journal office has also stepped up big time to keep things going. This includes general manager Jeremy Cooley, office manager Jen Birch, classified ad manager Bri Johnson, administrative assistant Laurie Jackson, advertising sales reps Elsbeth Palmer, Nikkole Lopez and Jon Gustav, and do-everything-else guy Richard Young.
We’ve become a very tight group through all of this — in spirit if not physical distance — and that’s something I imagine many of our readers are experiencing in their lives as well. Times like these make us all realize how much we need each other.
We need you, HJ readers, so please stick with us as we make the needed temporary adjustments to make sure you stay informed at a time when community communication has never been more necessary.